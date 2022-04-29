Khamzat Chimaev "needed" Gilbert Burns fight, but must not fight without game plan, advises Georges St-Pierre

Khamzat Chimaev's fight against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 was a real test for ‘Borz’. According to Georges St-Pierre, the Chechen-born Swede can certainly learn a lot from his latest outing.

During his recent interview with James Lynch, the UFC Hall of Famer shared his opinion on the thrilling showdown between 'Durinho' and 'Borz', which ended with Khamzat Chimaev securing a close unanimous decision victory.

Georges St-Pierre said:

“I think it was a great fight for him. He needed this because he went through everybody a little bit like butter. I think you need some adversity sometimes. And in the adversity you get better, you improve. So I think it was good fight for him.I mean it’s not good to get hit on the in the head… I like to watch him fight, but don’t think he fought the smartest fight. I think he could made it easier for himself.”

Per the former two-division champion, 'Borz' cannot expect to run through the upper echelon of the weight class recklessly. Considering the skill and experience level of opponents in the top-five, Chimaev must focus on executing specific gameplans in order to make his way to the top:

“He’s just used to go through everybody like this. But you can’t fight like this at the elite level. You need to prepare, to game plan, and to, you know, become a perfect nemesis for your opponent. You can’t all only go there and try to trade the blows with someone like this, you know?”

Watch Georges St-Pierre's full interview below:

Dominick Cruz gives Khamzat Chimaev career advice

‘Borz's’ rise in popularity has grabbed not only the fans’ attention but fellow fighters as well. In his most recent interview, Dominick Cruz gave Khamzat Chimaev some career advice.

The former UFC bantamweight champion warned him of the negative side of becoming a superstar MMA fighter.

While speaking with Helen Yee, Dominick Cruz said:

"I think what's going to make the big difference for Khamzat is, from here, with all the fame, with all the light, with all the praise, with all the everybody talking about him, who does he choose as his leader... Right now, you're going to get all the leeches in the entire world coming to tell you why you need to coach and train with them... You got to stick with the people who started you, those are your leaders."

Dominic Cruz also emphasized that the 27-year-old should put trust in those around him when it comes to his professional future.

Interestingly, while the UFC is reportedly looking to book a bout between Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington in the coming months, confirmation of the same is yet to be received.

Watch the full interview below:

Edited by David Andrew