Khamzat Chimaev pleads with Dana White to let him fight two opponents on the same night

Khamzat Chimaev's confidence knows no limits at the moment as the surging welterweight contender is planning on doing the unthinkable. In his latest social media post, 'Borz' urged UFC president Dana White to allow him to fight two opponents on the same night.

Chimaev tweeted:

"@danawhite brother let me fight with 2 guys the same night, I am not kidding," Chimaev wrote.

In the early days of the UFC, when the promotion organized one-night tournaments, fighters were sometimes made to fight as many as three times a day. Those days are long gone and fighters usually fight just a handful of times a year nowadays.

Khamzat Chimaev is no stranger to pulling off unthinkable feats. He's already broken the record for the quickest turnaround between UFC wins in the modern era by fighting twice in the span of just 10 days back in 2020.

Khamzat Chimaev has no shortage of options for his next fight

Khamzat Chimaev is on a mission to capture UFC gold in 2022. 'Borz' made it clear that he wishes to fight for the welterweight title by the end of the year and is prepared to go through top contenders to earn a title shot.

Chimaev and former title challenger Gilbert Burns have seemingly agreed to a bout in April. The promotion is yet to officially announce the fight.

Another surging contender, Belal Muhammad, also seems to have set his sights on Khamzat Chimaev. Muhammad requested Gilbert Burns to 'stay away from my meal' in a recent tweet. Chimaev, however, is yet to respond to the callout by Muhammad.

'Remember the Name' tweeted:

"Hey @GilbertDurinho stay away from my meal.. @KChimaev what happened we had a good thing goin thought you had trigger fingers not Twitter fingers"

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by C. Naik