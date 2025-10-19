Khamzat Chimaev posts brutal five-word reaction to Reinier de Ridder's corner stoppage against Brendan Allen

Khamzat Chimaev wasted no time delivering his verdict on Reinier de Ridder’s loss at UFC Vancouver. The reigning middleweight champion reacted to de Ridder’s corner stoppage defeat to Brendan Allen with a short, cutting message.Allen turned his short-notice main event assignment into the most important win of his career so far. He outworked de Ridder and shook up the middleweight title picture. De Ridder controlled the opening round with his grappling, keeping Allen on the mat for long stretches.However, once Allen found his rhythm, he dictated the exchanges and maintained top control through the middle rounds. De Ridder’s team stopped the fight in the corner after the fourth round.The bout was viewed as a crucial step in determining Chimaev’s next challenger. The UFC middleweight champion took to X to react to Allen's win and wrote:&quot;This bullsh*t guy give up.&quot;Check out Khamzat Chimaev's X post below:Despite the anticlimactic finish, this was a statement win for Allen, who started the year with a loss to Anthony Hernandez. However, since then, he has rebounded with back-to-back victories over Marvin Vettori and now de Ridder.The Louisiana native has long been viewed as a talented fighter still finding consistency, but his recent performances suggest he is finally putting everything together and establishing himself among the division’s elite.Before the event, de Ridder had been vocal about his belief that his grappling could counter Chimaev’s wrestling. Having shared training sessions years earlier, he claimed to understand Chimaev’s tendencies and saw stylistic openings that could tilt the balance in his favor.His recent wins, particularly the one over Robert Whittaker, had only strengthened that narrative. Instead, the night belonged to Allen, who capitalized on his durability and pressure to wear de Ridder down. With this win, he improved his UFC record to 14-4, and 26-7 overall.