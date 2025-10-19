  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Khamzat Chimaev posts brutal five-word reaction to Reinier de Ridder's corner stoppage against Brendan Allen

Khamzat Chimaev posts brutal five-word reaction to Reinier de Ridder's corner stoppage against Brendan Allen

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Oct 19, 2025 03:31 GMT
Khamzat Chimaev reacts to UFC Vancouver main event. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Khamzat Chimaev reacts to UFC Vancouver main event. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Khamzat Chimaev wasted no time delivering his verdict on Reinier de Ridder’s loss at UFC Vancouver. The reigning middleweight champion reacted to de Ridder’s corner stoppage defeat to Brendan Allen with a short, cutting message.

Ad

Allen turned his short-notice main event assignment into the most important win of his career so far. He outworked de Ridder and shook up the middleweight title picture. De Ridder controlled the opening round with his grappling, keeping Allen on the mat for long stretches.

However, once Allen found his rhythm, he dictated the exchanges and maintained top control through the middle rounds. De Ridder’s team stopped the fight in the corner after the fourth round.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The bout was viewed as a crucial step in determining Chimaev’s next challenger. The UFC middleweight champion took to X to react to Allen's win and wrote:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"This bullsh*t guy give up."

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's X post below:

Ad

Despite the anticlimactic finish, this was a statement win for Allen, who started the year with a loss to Anthony Hernandez. However, since then, he has rebounded with back-to-back victories over Marvin Vettori and now de Ridder.

The Louisiana native has long been viewed as a talented fighter still finding consistency, but his recent performances suggest he is finally putting everything together and establishing himself among the division’s elite.

Before the event, de Ridder had been vocal about his belief that his grappling could counter Chimaev’s wrestling. Having shared training sessions years earlier, he claimed to understand Chimaev’s tendencies and saw stylistic openings that could tilt the balance in his favor.

His recent wins, particularly the one over Robert Whittaker, had only strengthened that narrative. Instead, the night belonged to Allen, who capitalized on his durability and pressure to wear de Ridder down. With this win, he improved his UFC record to 14-4, and 26-7 overall.

About the author
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Twitter icon

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications