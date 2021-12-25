Khamzat Chimaev reacts to Abdu Rozik's hilarious cover of Santa Baby

Abdu Rozik's hilarious cover video of Santa Baby has impressed Khamzat Chimaev. Rozik recently released the video on his Instagram profile, and within hours, it garnered a large number of views and received a funny reaction from 'Borz'.

Dancing to the tune of Eartha Kitt's hit Santa Baby, Rozik can be seen dressed up as Santa Claus, requesting five Bugatti cars as part of his 2021 wish list for Christmas. Khamzat Chimaev shared the post on his Instagram stories and suggested that he should request 6 Bugattis instead of just five.

Khamzat Chimaev trolls Belal Muhammad with an early Christmas gift

Khamzat Chimaev and Belal Muhammad have been involved in a drawn-out Twitter battle since 'Remember The Name' called out 'Borz' for a fight. While the rising UFC welterweights have exchanged numerous verbal barbs, the undefeated juggernaut has now trolled Muhammad for his KO loss to Vicente Luque.

Wishing Muhammad a Merry Christmas, Chimaev shared a photo of Luque battering 'Remember the Name' with heavy ground strikes during their fight in 2016.

Belal Muhammad has gone unbeaten in his last seven UFC appearances. Following his latest win, Muhammad has climbed all the way up to the No. 5 position in the welterweight rankings.

Belal Muhammad believes he should be next in line for a title shot. However, he is also willing to take on rising star Khamzat Chimaev, despite 'The Wolf' being ranked six spots beneath him at number 11.

Khamzat Chimaev has been the subject of numerous callouts recently and is one of the most hyped individuals in the UFC right now. The undefeated welterweight has secured four impressive wins in the promotion, all of which have come via stoppage.

Chimaev made a triumphant return to the octagon at UFC 267 in October and justified the hype around him as he steamrolled Li Jingliang, putting the Chinese welterweight to sleep via a rear-naked choke in the first round. With his spectacular win over Jingliang, 'The Wolf' seems destined to enter the title picture with another couple of wins inside the octagon.

