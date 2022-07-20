Khamzat Chimaev ready to beat up Nate Diaz at UFC 279, according to teammate Alexander Gustafsson

Alexander Gustafsson feels his teammate Khamzat Chimaev will be victorious in his fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 279.

Chimaev vs. Diaz is at the moment the main event for the pay-per-view. This will be the last fight on Diaz's UFC contract and a massive chance for Chimaev to catapult his fame with a win against a superstar.

Gustafsson, the former multi-time light heavyweight title challenger, is backing his teammate at the Allstars Training Center in Sweden to put on a dominant performance in that fight. 'The Mauler' offered his take in a press conference for UFC London:

"He's gonna do what he is doing all the time. Khamzat. He's gonna go in there and beat him up. He is ready. You put him in front of him, he's gonna beat him up."

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz has been rumored to take place for a while. Diaz has always been a game fighter throughout his UFC career. He has fought nothing but the hardest opponents during his time in the organization. That said, the Stockton native is now 37 years old, and a hungry up-and-comer like Chimaev is not a favorable fight for him.

However, many were skeptical when Nate Diaz took on Leon Edwards in his last fight as well. Despite being dominated for the majority of the bout, Diaz managed to land some shots on 'Rocky' at the end of the fifth round and was close to earning a finish. No matter how tough his opponent, it's hard to count Nate Diaz out of a fight, ever.

Ariel Helwani



Sept. 10 in Vegas. Diaz’s last stand.



So much to dissect. We did it all, plus broke news, plus held an informal people’s poll about the fight.



Nathan Diaz x Khamzat Chimaev is a real thing. Sept. 10 in Vegas. Diaz's last stand.

Alexander Gustafsson returns to action this weekend at UFC London

While his teammate 'Borz' is set for the biggest fight of his career, Alexander Gustafsson finds himself at a crossroads in his UFC career at the moment.

'The Mauler' was once regarded as one of the best light heavyweight fighters of the modern era. However, he has found himself on a rocky road of late.

Gustafsson is making a return to the 205lbs division after a two-year long octagon hiatus against Nikita Krylov this weekend at the O2 Arena.

A win could re-establish Alexander Gustafsson as a top contender in the weight class. That said, he is in danger of finding himself in a four-fight skid with a loss.

