"He started throwing me from right to left" - Khamzat Chimaev recalls his street fight when he was in 5th grade

Khamzat Chimaev is currently one of the fastest-rising stars in the world of MMA. Boasting an impressive 10-0 record, 'The Wolf' has been nothing short of dominant in all of his four UFC bouts. Hailing from Chechnya, Chimaev has also withstood numerous battles on the streets and it appears that he was just as ferocious as a kid as he is today.

Chimaev recently sat down for an interview with Hustle MMA and narrated a story where he got into a street fight with an 11th grader while he was in 5th grade. Here's what Khamzat Chimaev said:

"Everyday, we had fights on the streets of Chechnya. We created history for ourselves on the streets. I've never lost a fight. Thank God, not yet. I definitely didn't with my character. I fought with the boys. I still know this guy. We are friends now. He is in the 11th grade. I'm in the 5th grade. He was not that big but bigger than me anyway. I'm near the school, I don't remember, there was a brawl. I say let's go and we went. He started throwing me from right to left for about 10 minutes. Then he got tired and I started hitting him."

Khamzat Chimaev on a potential match with Gilbert Burns

UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns has previously suggested that he would be interested in fighting Khamzat Chimaev once he enters the top-5 or top-6. When 'Borz' was asked about how a fight with Gilbert Burns would play out, he responded that Burns is too small for him as an opponent and would be outboxed if the two were to share the octagon.

Khamzat Chimaev also felt that Burns would not pose him a challenge on the ground. Here's what 'The Wolf' said:

"He's small, not big. I will out-box him. No way he could go low on me. A jiu jitsu fighter, there is no way. I don't think he will get on me on the mat? When was the last time he managed that?"

You can catch Khamat Chimaev's full interview with Hustle MMA below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Genci Papraniku