"Kill this guy" - Khamzat Chimaev reveals his thoughts prior to his UFC debut

Khamzat Chimaev's UFC debut in 2020 saw him overpower and submit his opponent John Phillips with a second round D'Arce choke. At the time he was a relatively unknown prospect fighting out of Stockholm, Sweden. But he quickly made an impression with his confidence outside the cage and dominance inside of it.

In a new episode of Up Close with John Gooden, Khamzat Chimaev described what he was thinking as he walked to the octagon for his first bout on Fight Island. He said:

"Kill this guy. If I smash all these guys, they have to give me everything. They have to give me this belt, they have to give me some opponents. They have to give me money as well. When I knock someone out, 50 Gs brother. Four time I've gotten 50 Gs."

He added:

"It was easy. I have a lot of respect for all my opponents but I did train ten times harder than this guy, that's why I killed him so easy."

Chimaev's early days in Sweden as an immigrant from Chechnya were tight, and he's told stories about other fighters from the gym feeding him because he had no money. During his interview with Gooden, he said the biggest difference between now and the past was there was now 'food on the table,' which made life much easier.

Frontkick.online @FrontkickOnline



#MMATwitter #Homelessness WATCH: UFC stars @KChimaev and @darrentill2 joins Swedish MMA icon Reza “Mad Dog” Madadi in handing out food to homeless people in Stockholm WATCH: UFC stars @KChimaev and @darrentill2 joins Swedish MMA icon Reza “Mad Dog” Madadi in handing out food to homeless people in Stockholm ❤️🇸🇪#MMATwitter #Homelessness https://t.co/lobYoTrldw

Asked about the moment he signed with the UFC, Chimaev said:

"I was happy. Still couldn't believe. When they called me I knew, now I'm going to go inside the UFC and take everything they have there. Make better life and everything. I was thinking about it all night, I couldn't sleep. It was ... I don't know. Amazing. Amazing."

Watch the full episode of Up Close with John Gooden with Khamzat Chimaev on UFC Fight Pass.

Khamzat Chimaev could earn a welterweight title shot with a win over Gilbert Burns

While the UFC has confirmed that welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will face Leon Edwards, Dana White has suggested the Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 could establish the next #1 contender.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter White on Burns vs. Chimaev being a #1 contender fight: "Makes sense" White on Burns vs. Chimaev being a #1 contender fight: "Makes sense"

Khamzat Chimaev is 4-0 in the UFC and has looked completely unstoppable against past competition. He's never faced someone like No. 2 ranked welterweight Gilbert Burns, who is 12-4 in the UFC and coming off a solid win over Stephen Thompson.

UFC 273 goes down from the VyStar Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on April 9th.

Edited by Ryan Harkness