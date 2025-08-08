  • home icon
Khamzat Chimaev's coach explains not focusing on Dricus du Plessis' unorthodox fighting style ahead of UFC 319: "We don't care"

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Aug 08, 2025 07:59 GMT
Coach on Khamzat Chimaev
Coach on Khamzat Chimaev's (right) training for Dricus du Plessis (left) fight. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Khamzat Chimaev's coach, Joakim Karlsson, recently shared an intriguing update on the UFC superstar's training camp for the Dricus du Plessis fight. Karlsson claimed that du Plessis' unpredictable style wasn't a major concern for them.

Chimaev and du Plessis will throw down in an exciting light heavyweight title fight at UFC 319 on Aug.16 at the United Center in Chicago. Ahead of the fight, many have wondered whether Chimaev's incredible grappling skills would prove enough against du Plessis' unorthodox and unpredictable fighting style.

While many expected Chimaev to train accordingly, it appears the Chechen-born fighter's camp isn't worried about du Plessis' style. At a recent media scrum, Chimaev's coach discussed his training camp and said:

"Training? No problem. Go hard. Go home, take a good rest. Come back for the second session and really go hard [again]. Have food by the plans. Weight is going good. No injuries, no nothing. So, I can't complain."

After being asked whether they're focusing on countering du Plessis' style specifically, Karlsson said:

"We don't think of that so much. We think about what Khamzat can do. It doesn't matter how DDP fights. We don't care. We do it our own way."
Khamzat Chimaev gets honest about Dricus du Plessis' grappling skills

Khamzat Chimaev recently previewed his upcoming fight against Dricus du Plessis and made it clear that he's confident about the superiority of his grappling prowess.

Speaking to Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA, Chimaev pointed out that du Plessis was taken down by fighters like Robert Whittaker and Darren Till in the past. He continued:

"Like I said before and after my fight with Robert [Whittaker], other UFC fighters, who usually strike, they [have taken] [du Plessis] down. I'm one of the best wrestlers in MMA. How is it not possible for me to take him down? Robert took him down, Darren Till scrambled and took him down as well. The guys know [how high level my wrestling is]."
Catch Khamzat Chimaev's comments below (9:29):

youtube-cover
