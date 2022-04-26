Khamzat Chimaev's coach reveals expected timeline and potential opponents for his return

Khamzat Chimaev's most recent bout was a unanimous decision win in a thrilling slugfest against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 on April 9. Given Chimaev's popularity and his gritty victory over Burns, many have been clamoring for 'The Chechen Wolf' aka 'Borz' to return at the earliest.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Chimaev's coach Andreas Michael has now put forth a potential timeline for 'Borz's' next fight. The world-renowned MMA coach from Sweden's Allstars Training Center also revealed the names of the opponents who Chimaev is likely to face in his upcoming fights.

Alluding to Chimaev’s grueling fight against Burns, Michael suggested that he wants ‘Borz’ to take adequate time off professional MMA competition rather than rush back into the octagon. Noting that Chimaev could return in September or October, Michael stated:

“This is where I have to use my experience now and hold him back because fights like that take a little bit of time for the body to recover. So, I would like him to fight like, maybe in September, October; somewhere there.” Michael smiled and added, “If he listens to me!”

Reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is expected to defend his title against the No.2-ranked UFC welterweight Leon Edwards next. Michael opined that he’d like to see the No.3-ranked Chimaev fight the No.1-ranked UFC welterweight Colby Covington next.

He added that if Chimaev beats Covington, he’d then like to see him face the winner of the Usman-Edwards matchup for the belt. Michael said:

“I hope that we get Colby [Covington]. And then once we’ve – with God’s help, we win that fight – then we get the winner of [Kamaru] Usman versus Leon [Edwards]. Yes.”

Watch Andreas Michael’s conversation with Ariel Helwani in the video below:

John McCarthy feels Khamzat Chimaev would be the underdog in a potential fight with Kamaru Usman

Former MMA referee John McCarthy has time and again lauded Khamzat Chimaev's fighting skills. However, McCarthy recently asserted that ‘Borz’ won’t be able to walk through Usman like he’s done against past opponents. He notably insinuated that Usman can match Chimaev’s otherworldly wrestling skills.

In a recent edition of the Weighing In podcast, John McCarthy opined that Khamzat Chimaev would be the underdog against Kamaru Usman. McCarthy explained:

"So, he [Chimaev] has got to put it in his mind, 'Hey I fight smart, I don't fight to just destroy people. If I can, great. But I have got to fight smart because I just can't destroy everyone.' And you are not going to just destroy someone like Kamaru Usman. In fact, you're gonna be that underdog in that fight."

