Khamzat Chimaev's manager Ali Abdelaziz reacts to his retirement talk

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz took to Twitter to pledge his undying support towards his client, Khamzat Chimaev. The 26-year-old is currently struggling to recover from severe COVID-19 related complications.

الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا وَتَطْمَئِنُّ قُلُوبُهُم بِذِكْرِ اللَّهِ ۗ أَلَا بِذِكْرِ اللَّهِ تَطْمَئِنُّ الْقُلُوبُ I truly love this young man I will support him whatever he do 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/L3KqnsgS8o — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) March 2, 2021

Earlier in the day, the surging UFC welterweight and middleweight contender shocked the MMA community by announcing his retirement from the sport.

Amid rising speculation surrounding his client's retirement, Abdelaziz took to Twitter to claim he will support Chimaev forever, regardless of Chimaev's decision.

Khamzat Chimaev took to Instagram to thank the promotion and his fans for their support. He announced that it was time he walked away from the sport. He claimed that his long-term health is his priority, and he doesn't believe his body will permit him to carry on any further.

From Khamzat Chimaev's Instagram (translation provided by the app): pic.twitter.com/Is1e8lkV6x — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 2, 2021

"I want to say thank you to everyone for their support in my path in this sport. I think I'm done, yes, I know that I didn't take the belt, but this is not the most important victory in this life. It may upset you, but my heart and body tell me everything. I want to say a huge thank you to my team. I want to say a huge thank you to UFC," Khamzat Chimaev wrote on his Instagram account.

Before the announcement, Khamzat Chimaev shared a disturbing picture of bloodstains in his sink. Fans suggested that he coughed up blood and is still suffering from severe lingering effects of COVID-19.

"Take yourself and your family. This is the most important thing. The main thing is I do not know what this disease is but it is not easily outlived," said Chimaev.

Dana White believes Khamzat Chimaev will return to action

According to UFC president Dana White, Khamzat Chimaev is not retired. White said that Chimaev's announcement came because he was emotional for not being able to train because of the effects of COVID-19.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, White revealed details of what he believes led to the shocking announcement by Chimaev.

“He’s not supposed to be training, but you know, this guy’s a savage. He wants to fight like every f***ing weekend, and now he can’t even train, so he just got emotional and posted that, but he ain’t quitting.”

Khamzat Chimaev is undefeated in his professional career with a 9-0 record. He made his UFC debut in 2020 and became one of last year's breakthrough superstars by picking up a hat-trick of victories inside the octagon.