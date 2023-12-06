Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the most extensive UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we will discuss Khamzat Chimaev's recent offer to Conor McGregor as well as former UFC star Darren Till's comments regarding Mark Zuckerberg. Also, details are revealed about Jamahal Hill's domestic violence charge.

#3. Khamzat Chimaev offers to spar Conor McGregor to prepare for UFC return

Khamzat Chimaev recently surprised fans by offering to prepare Conor McGregor for his fighting return.

The Irishman re-entered the USADA testing pool last month and is gearing up for a return to the octagon following a two and a half year injury lay-off. McGregor's opponent is expected to be Michael Chandler, with the pair rumored to either feature at UFC 300 or headline a card next summer.

As he returns to fighting shape, the former double champ shared some sparring footage of himself training with the 2022 PFL featherweight champion Brendan Loughnane.

Watch the clip here:

'Borz' responded to the clip on Instagram, where he offered his services to 'The Notorious', should he want a "real" sparring challenge. He wrote:

"If he need a real sparring let me know 😂"

Khamzat Chimaev's comment

#2. Former UFC fighter Darren Till sounds off on Mark Zuckerberg for Instagram's community guidelines

Darren Till has called out Mark Zuckerberg and Instagram for its guidelines, after being given his final warning on the social media platform.

The former welterweight title challenger opted to praise Elon Musk and his management of X (formerly Twitter) instead, as he believes the platform gives him the ability to respond to his trolls and haters, which he claimed Instagram does not.

Till wrote on X:

"It’s done!!!!!! Instagram is the worst platform to be on. That rat face Zuckerberg wants a world of absolute fannies. Some one just threatened me on their and cos I said back I’d knock them out I got my last warning. F*** it am not a**ed. At least on here you can troll the trolls back and it’s fair game."

Check out the full tweet here:

#1. Jamahal Hill reportedly knocked out brother's teeth over texting dispute

Jamahal Hill was recently arrested by police and detained at the Kent County jail in Michigan.

The former UFC light heavyweight champ reportedly attacked his brother, James Anthony Hill Jr, and left him with a serious injury. 'Sweet Dreams' has since been charged with one count of misdemeanor aggravated domestic violence.

Details surrounding the incident initially remained scarce, however TMZ has since shed some light on the situation. According to their reports, the reason behind the altercation was due to a dispute over an agreement the two brothers had made.

Jamahal Hill allegedly paid his brother $300 to clean his home, however his brother, James Jr, didn't clean the freezer. After arguing over texts, James returned to the house to clean the freezer but the brothers got into it once again, resulting in Hill sucker punching his brother in the face and body.

James Jr has also claimed his teeth were knocked out due to the attack.