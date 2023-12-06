Khamzat Chimaev shifts attention to Conor McGregor after Irish UFC star drops sparring partner knockdown video

Khamzat Chimaev has shared that he is looking to join Conor McGregor on an exclusive list of just four fighters to become double champs in the UFC. While 'The Notorious' has spent nearly two and a half years inactive, he is gearing up for a return to the octagon.

The former double champ recently shared footage of himself training with the 2022 PFL featherweight champion Brendan Loughnane and dropping the latter. McGregor captioned the post, saying:

"Fight art, enjoy."

Conor McGregor's training footage

Instagram account @freak.mma shared the footage, leading Chimaev to respond:

"If he need a real sparring let me know 😂"

Khamzat Chimaev's response to Conor McGregor's training footage

Chimaev is currently awaiting hand surgery on his right hand, which he revealed will take place in a week or two following his UFC 294 majority decision victory over Kamaru Usman. He did recently share, however, that he would like to make his return to the octagon at UFC 300.

The status of McGregor, on the other hand, remains unknown. While he has shared footage of himself training and noted that he is preparing for a return, nothing has been made official. While he has teased an interest in facing other opponents, it appears as if Michael Chandler will remain his opponent after the pair coached opposing sides on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter.

What did Michael Chandler say about facing Conor McGregor?

2023 marked the first year that Michael Chandler did not compete in mixed martial arts since making his debut in 2009, as he spent much of the year in limbo waiting on Conor McGregor to re-enter the USADA testing pool. 'The Notorious' entered the pool in October, leading many to believe that he will return early next year.

Speaking with TMZ Sports, 'Iron' recently revealed that he has been hearing the bout will take place in the first quarter of 2024, stating:

"From everything that I've been hearing, first quarter of 2024 is when the fight will be happening. He can't run forever... sometime in the first quarter of 2024, we're expecting it to happen so today was not the announcement of that fight, but expect an announcement coming soon hopefully."

Michael Chandler's comments on Conor McGregor (starting at the 5:14 mark):

While there have been rumors of McGregor opting for a different opponent, Chandler shared that he believes the two will clash upon the former's return to the octagon. The former double champ has not fought since breaking his leg at UFC 264 in July 2021.