Khamzat Chimaev’s training footage shows the Chechen fighter returning to prime form ahead of his UFC 267 fight

Khamzat Chimaev's latest training footage has set the MMA community abuzz with anticipation ahead of his comeback fight. The footage posted by 'Borz' shows the Chechen fighter returning to prime form after his long battle against COVID-19.

The 27-year-old Khamzat Chimaev took to his official Instagram account to post a video clip of a grappling practice session. Appearing to drill a judo throw, Chimaev drags his sparring partner by the arm and throws him to the mat, repeating this maneuver multiple times.

‘Borz’ seems as explosive as ever during the drill and can be seen smiling during the practice session.

The Swedish martial artist’s last fight was a first-round KO win over Gerald Meerschaert in a middleweight bout at UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Woodley in September 2020.

Following this, Khamzat Chimaev was booked in a high-profile fight against high-ranking UFC welterweight Leon Edwards in a five-round main event spot.

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Leon Edwards - An ill-fated matchup

The Khamzat Chimaev vs. Leon Edwards matchup fell apart not once but on three separate occasions. Chimaev vs. Edwards was first booked to headline UFC Fight Night 183 on December 19, 2020. Both fighters contracted COVID-19 ahead of the fight, due to which it was rescheduled for UFC Fight Night 185 on January 20, 2021.

Khamzat Chimaev pulled out of the UFC Fight Night 185 booking as he needed more time to recover from lingering health issues caused by COVID-19. The pairing was subsequently rebooked for UFC Fight Night 187 on March 13, 2021. However, Chimaev withdrew from this event as well because he was unable to recover in time to compete.

In fact, Chimaev announced his retirement from the sport of MMA in March 2021 due to persistent health issues, particularly in his lungs. Regardless, UFC president Dana White later confirmed that Chimaev just got emotional and hadn’t retired.

Khamzat Chimaev later indicated that he would indeed continue his MMA career. Presently, Chimaev’s booked to face Li Jingliang in a three-round welterweight bout at UFC 267 on October 30, 2021.

