Khamzat Chimaev sends ominous warning to Gilbert Burns amid fight rumours

Khamzat Chimaev recently sent out a warning to fellow UFC welterweight star Gilbert Burns.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Chimaev posted a message in Portuguese which implied that he is ready to do some damage to his rival 'Durinho'.

'Borz' wrote:

"Be ready você morre garoto @GilbertDurinho"

The translated version (via Google) of the message reads:

"Be ready you die boy @GilbertDurinho"

Chimaev is widely expected to face Gilbert Burns in his next fight. As shown in a screenshot of a chat provided by Burns, the two welterweights appeared to agree to the fight on social media. Both fighters are keen to clash in April or May of 2022.

Despite the tremendous buzz surrounding the battle, 'Durinho' has expressed some concerns about the fight taking place as the UFC has yet to make an official announcement.

Gilbert Burns urges Dana White to book fight against Khamzat Chimaev

Gilbert Burns has continued to push for a fight with Khamzat Chimaev. 'Durinho' posted a tweet on his official Twitter account urging UFC president Dana White to book the fight.

Burns, a former UFC welterweight championship challenger, also stated that the bout between himself and Chimaev should be five rounds long. The following was Burns' tweet:

“Make it happen @danawhite I’m all in! 5 rounds in vs Let’s grappled! @KChimaev @ufc”

Gilbert Burns' most recent fight was in July 2021, where he picked up a unanimous decision win against Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson at UFC 264. Prior to this, the Brazilian had squared off against Kamaru Usman for the welterweight belt but lost via TKO. Despite this, the consensus is that Burns' victory against 'Wonderboy' helped him maintain his place among the top-tier welterweight competitors.

Khamzat Chimaev, meanwhile, picked up a first-round submission victory over Li Jingliang at UFC 267 in October 2021. 'Borz' has a perfect MMA record of 10 victories and 0 losses in his professional career.

The Swedish fighter, who was born in Chechnya, has competed in the UFC at both welterweight and middleweight. He is, however, currently focused on competing at 170 pounds and winning the UFC welterweight championship.

