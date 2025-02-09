Khamzat Chimaev shares crazy ₽1 million submission-bounty that goes to anyone who can tap ‘Borz’ in the gym

Khamzat Chimaev has proved himself to be a grappling powerhouse since entering the UFC in 2020. The middleweight contender holds a 24-0 freestyle grappling record, and has four submission wins inside the octagon in just eight UFC fights.

'Borz' most recently submitted former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in Round 1 of their clash at UFC 308, a result that truly stunned the collective MMA fanbase.

Chimaev was in attendance for an MMA event held in Russia called AFA 183 on Feb. 8, and addressed the media following the event. The 30-year old shared a wild story about the ₽1 million (rubles) bounty that he placed on himself for anyone who can submit him in the gym.

Trending

The story was posted to X by @Home_of_Fight, who wrote:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Anyone who submits me during a training gets a million rubles from me. It hasn't happened in a long time. When I'm fooling around with the young guys, I give up my neck. But when we have a serious grappling match I offer a million rubles to anyone. Let them come to the gym and try. Who came closest to submitting me? The guy sitting next to me [Vagaev]."

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's submission bounty below:

Expand Tweet

Dricus du Plessis is fully focused on Khamzat Chimaev despite Alex Pereira callout

Dricus du Plessis successfully defended his middleweight crown against Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 312 on Feb. 8 in Sydney, Australia. Alex Pereira featured in the corner of 'Tarzan', and following the result, 'Poatan' found himself being challenged by the middleweight champion.

ufc-312" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">Pereira laid out the conditions for a potential clash while talking to the South African backstage. Despite Du Plessis' interest in fighting the light heavyweight champion, 'Stillknocks' confirmed that he would be focusing on fighting Khamzat Chimaev next.

The 31-year-old was interviewed by mainevent following his win over Strickland, where he was asked to discuss his next fight, saying:

"Of course I want to fight Alex Pereira. He has a fight lined up, I have a fight. This is setting it up. I always said I want to defend my belt at least three times, and if there's no doubt that I've cleaned out this division then we can talk about me going up [to light heavyweight]. I just want him to know, I'm ready... No, I'm not running from Khamzat. That is the next fight I want. I think me and Khamzat will be bigger right now than me and Alex Pereira."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments on Khamzat Chimaev below (5:15):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.