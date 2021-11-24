Khamzat Chimaev stands head and shoulders above Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor and Israel Adesanya in a certain statistic

It is far too early to include Khamzat Chimaev in the list of the greatest fighters of all time. However, he appears well on the way to achieving greatness in the sport. Chimaev is currently undefeated with a 4-0 record inside the UFC octagon. He has finished all four of his opponents.

Stats reveal that Khamzat Chimaev has also outdone fighters like Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor and Israel Adesanya in a specific aspect. In their first four fights in the UFC, Nurmagomedov, McGregor and Adesanya absorbed 54, 54, and 111 significant strikes respectively.

Khamzat Chimaev, on the other hand, has remarkably absorbed just one significant strike in his first four fights.

This alludes to the impeccably clinical nature of his performances inside the octagon. While he's still got a long way to go to replicate the heights of success Nurmagomedov, McGregor and Adesanya, the Russian-born Swedish fighter is on the right path for sure.

Khamzat Chimaev wants to fight undefeated welterweight contender next

Khamzat Chimaev is currently one of the hottest prospects in the welterweight division. Following his emphatic first-round finish against Li Jingliang at UFC 267, 'Borz' made it no secret that he wants to work his way to a title shot in the division. While he was rumored to potentially fight the likes of Nate Diaz and Neil Magny next, Chimaev has most recently called out Sean Brady.

Brady is currently undefeated and extended his record to15-0 with an impressive win over Michael Chiesa in the recently concluded UFC Vegas 43 event. Chimeav knows that a win against an undefeated contender like Brady could help him land a crack at the title down the line.

That's why Chimaev was quick to call out the American on Twitter following his recent win and urged the UFC to book the fight.

"@UFC @seanbradymma I want to fight this guy. Let's fight, bro," Chimaev wrote.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Watch: Is the UFC growing bigger than American Football?

Edited by C. Naik