"Two against two" - Khamzat Chimaev suggests teaming up with Darren Till to take on Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz together

UFC fan favorites Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till have suggested they'd be happy to team up and take on Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz in a two-against-two matchup. Nicknamed 'The Smesh Bros', Till and Chimaev often post on social media about their friendship and training sessions together.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Blockparty podcast, 'Borz' and 'The Gorilla' admitted they'd happily face the Diaz brothers in a tag team-type match-up.

Chimaev said:

"I can take his [Nate Diaz] brother as well. Take his f*****g brother, I can take his brother and smash him too. First time in the UFC, two against two. We're gonna smash them. There are two kings here. Me and my brother, the English king as well [Darren Till]."

Khamzat Chimaev's rise in the UFC has been nothing short of meteoric. The 28-year-old is undefeated in his professional career, which includes five fights in the UFC octagon. Every time 'Borz' stepped into the cage, he walked away with either a Fight or Performance of the Night bonus. A clash with Gilbert Burns was the biggest test of his career so far and both men delivered a performance tipped for Fight of the Year. The bout saw Chimaev continue his undefeated streak.

For Darren Till, mixed results in the UFC have dampened what was a promising trajectory for the Liverpudlian. A 1-4 record in his last five appearances is a far cry from his initial six-fight winning run in his first few years with the organization. There is still hope for the UK MMA star though. A blossoming friendship with Chimaev and a move to Sweden to train looks to have the 29-year-old more focused than ever.

Catch 'The Smesh Bros' on the Blockparty podcast here:

Khamzat Chimaev calls out Nate Diaz again

Nate Diaz versus the UFC could soon be over. The 37-year-old has been at odds with the UFC publicly in recent months, stating his desire to leave the organization.

Diaz is interested in exploring avenues outside of the UFC and has asked for his release from the contract on multiple occasions. Dana White has refused to let him go, and so the fighter must instead honor his contract, which has one bout remaining.

Much of Diaz's problem with the UFC is, in his eyes, their refusal to find him a fight. The American has regularly called out fighters on social media but nothing has been booked. However, things may change thanks to Khamzat Chimaev.

With both being stars in their own right, a fight between the pair would have no trouble headlining a UFC card. With Diaz's one fight remaining, their bout could be seen as a 'passing of the torch' moment, setting Chimaev up for a run at the title should he be victorious.

