Khamzat Chimaev takes Conor McGregor's side against Jake Paul 

Khamzat Chimaev might not like Conor McGregor as a person, but he does not support the disrespect shown to him recently by Jake Paul.

In a recent interview, the rising Swedish-Russian UFC star shared his opinion on the former two-time champion and his friends and family being insulted by YouTuber-turned-boxer, Jake Paul.

It is widely known how much Khamzat Chimaev dislikes The Irishman for his prior comments about Dagestanis and Chechens. He has been making it even clearer of late by constantly calling McGregor out. The interviewer asked Khamzat Chimaev what he would do if he saw Conor on the street. Chimaev had a mixed response.

"I don't know. But nothing good. I don't like that guy. I like what he did in the sport, but not like a person.

But I don't like the disrespect being shown towards him[by Jake Paul], towards his wife, his friend. I am not happy about that. Like his friend[Dillon Danis] got toilet paper[water balloons] thrown at him. But if you're disrespecting someone, doing something bad, it comes back at you."

Jake Paul called out Conor McGregor after his fight with Nate Robinson and has been dishing out disrespect to 'The Notorious' since then. He has dragged McGregor's fiancé Dee Devlin and his friend and coach Dillon Danis into the matter as well.

In a recent rant on social media, Jake Paul called Conor McGregor several names before commenting that he could "do a lot better" than Devlin - who he rated as a 4 out of 10. He also made it a point to mention how Conor McGregor was scared to face him in a boxing ring.

I mean what fighter with this big of a platform is calling out Mcgregor?



ITS GONNA HAPPEN. YOU WILL ALL SEE. @AudieAttar

I’ll call you this week — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 29, 2020

Khamzat Chimaev wanted Conor McGregor to be afraid

Khamzat Chimaev does not stand for any disrespect of the UFC star. However, he does not think of him very highly as a person either. He has previously claimed that he once flew to Ireland to "beat up" Conor McGregor for trash talking about people of Dagestani and Chechen origin. Khamzat Chimaev himself is one, and he did not take too kindly to McGregor's comments.

"Well I have Chechen and Dagestani brothers. One time we attended a wedding and as we left and were riding in the car, I found out how he (Conor) was disrespecting Chechens and Dagestanis."

"I was trying to go to his gym and spar with him, if it would be possible. If not, do something in the street. To let him understand that a guy from a different part of the world can confront him over his words and he would have to answer. For him to know, that our Chechen and Dagestani guys would visit him everywhere he goes. For him to be afraid.