Khamzat Chimaev's latest demand to UFC president Dana White: Three opponents in one night!

It seems like Khamzat Chimaev believes he can further shorten his turnaround time between fights, according to a recent tweet. Chimaev is apparently content with hours - not days - between his fights and wishes to fight three times in a single night - just to “piss everybody off”.

I want to fight three guys in one night old school let’s go @danawhite let’s piss everybody off 👊🏾 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) October 19, 2020

Khamzat Chimaev already holds the record for the shortest turnaround time between UFC wins. Khamzat Chimaev made his debut in the UFC on July 16 against John Phillips winning the fight via submission in the second round. Ten days later he dropped to welterweight from middleweight and took on Rhys McKee. This time, he finished the fight via TKO in the very first round.

His latest UFC outing was against middleweight stalwart Gerald Meerschaert and Chimaev took all of 17 seconds to knock the veteran out.

Khamzat Chimaev wants to go old school

In his tweet, Khamzat Chimaev mentioned that he wanted to go old school. He was, of course, referring to the UFC’s initial days when there were no designated weight classes and champions were decided by single-day tournaments.

It is interesting to note that UFC’s first event way back in 1993 followed the same format where future Hall of Famer Royce Gracie would emerge the winner and introduce Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu to the world.

Subsequent UFC events used the same format and it took significant time for the premier MMA promotion to form concrete weight classes and use the pay-per-view format that is in effect now.

Khamzat Chimaev, it would seem, wants to relive the old days again.

Due to his dominant showings so far in the UFC and his anyone-anytime mentality, the Chimaev has ensured that he is well on his way to becoming the latest sensation in the promotion.

While he has stated his willingness to take on UFC legend and BJJ stalwart Demian Maia, middleweights Chris Weidman and Darren Till and welterweight Neil Magny, the issue for Chimaev has been the unwillingness of established fighters to risk their reputation in facing him.

While the UFC is playing its card close it its chest concerning his next opponent, the Swede it seems, can not wait to step inside the Octagon again - not once, but thrice in one night.