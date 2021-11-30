Khamzat Chimaev claims he doesn't want to make money to "ride around on yachts like Conor McGregor"

Khamzat Chimaev has been on a one-way ride to stardom with his recent success in the UFC. If 'Borz' continues on his current path, he will no doubt make some serious money in the organization.

Chimaev recently talked about what he would do with that kind of cash if he were to make it. In an interview on MMA Hustle’s podcast, Chimaev spoke about the possibility of having Conor McGregor-type money:

“When I say make money, it's not that I want to make a bunch of dough for myself and ride around on yachts like Conor McGregor. If he suddenly invited me to ride around on his yacht, sure I'd go for a ride, I wouldn't refuse. But personally, I would not throw my money around. If I make that kind of money, I want to do something good, do charity." [Translated by Hustle MMA].

Watch the full podcast with Khamzat Chimaev below:

Khamzat Chimaev's comments were well received by his comrades around him. He later remarked that he would like his legacy and charitable nature to be like former heavyweight boxing great Muhammad Ali.

Ali is widely regarded as the greatest boxer in history. However, he has a lesser-known charitable side. Before he died, Muhammad Ali incredibly supported or founded 23 charities and foundations.

Khamzat Chimaev challenges Brock Lesnar to a fight.

Khamzat Chimaev has shown no fear across his career in the octagon so far. That has led to him challenging former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar to a meeting in the cage.

Lesnar significantly outweighs Khamzat Chimaev, but that did not deter the Chechen-born Swede.

Although a fight between the two is very unlikely, it is still fun to think about their potential matchup. Both fighters have excellent wrestling pedigrees that would make for an interesting bout. Brock Lesnar is a former two-time NCAA All-American, while Chimaev is a two-time Swedish freestyle wrestling national gold medalist.

Khamzat Chimaev recently put his wrestling skills on display when he went up against middleweight contender Jack Hermansson in a wrestling match at Bulldog Fight Night 9 in Sweden. Chimaev put on a clinic against 'The Joker' as he dominated him with his superior skills.

