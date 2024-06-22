Khamzat Chimaev unfazed by Robert Whittaker's KO showing in Riyadh, sends message to the Australian on social media: "We are not done"

Khamzat Chimaev remains intent on facing Robert Whittaker following the latter's first-round knockout of Ikram Aliskerov at UFC Saudi Arabia. The Australian authored one of his finest-ever performances, dominating the proceedings for as long as the bout lasted, which was no more than a minute and 49 seconds.

The unbeaten Chechen took to X, where he was more respectful than usual. While he congratulated Whittaker on his performance, he reminded them of their unfinished business, as he was the Australian's original opponent. He also took the time to share words of encouragement for fellow middleweight Aliskerov.

Chimaev wrote:

"Congratulations @robwhittakermma we are not done! I wish you a speedy recovery @ikram_aliskerov keep your head up brother"

Chimaev is often boastful in the wake of such fights, taking the time to aim trash talk at prospective opponents. This time, though, he approached the UFC Saudi Arabia main eventers with a measure of humility. Whittaker was initially scheduled to face him, but a severe illness forced Chimaev to withdraw from the bout.

Chimaev was replaced by Aliskerov, who stepped in on short-notice to take on the former UFC middleweight champion. Unfortunately, he was knocked out in early fashion for his efforts. The knockout was similar in execution to Chimaev's own knockout over Aliskerov, with both punches being inside uppercuts.

Aliskerov is a jabber, and often steps diagonally while raising his lead shoulder to deflect any incoming punches as he moves off the center-line. This, though, renders him susceptible to an opponent who slips on the inside of his jab and cracks him up the middle with an uppercut, as Chimaev did.

Whittaker, meanwhile, rocked Aliskerov and found the uppercut as a gap in Aliskerov's defenses, splitting his high guard through the middle as the Dagestani prospect was dazed against the fence. Although the unbeaten Chechen is aiming to face Whittaker, it remains to be seen if the UFC will rebook the matchup.