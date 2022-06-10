"Abu Dhabi" - Khamzat Chimaev shares ideal date and location for potential welterweight clash, Belal Muhammad responds

Khamzat Chimaev and Belal Muhammad have agreed to the terms of a potential fight, and now they're looking to set a time and place.

Muhammad called out Chimaev over social media after 'Borz' challenged Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, and Jorge Masvidal to a fight. With none of them willing or able to accept, Muhammad rightfully pointed out that he was the highest ranking welterweight ready to scrap.

Chimaev replied, saying he'd fight Muhammad if he didn't carry the Palestinian flag into the cage. That confused some but 'Remember the Name' accepted, saying he understood Chimaev meant it as a sign of support for Palestine.

Khamzat Chimaev then followed up with a date and location.

"October Abu Dhabi"

Muhammad replied:

"👊🏻deal"

It looks like the UFC has itself a welterweight contender fight, if it chooses to go along with its fighters' wishes.

While UFC president Dana White has said he hopes to have Khamzat Chimaev fight Colby Covington next, Covington is currently trying to convince a Florida court that he suffered brain damage in a street altercation with Jorge Masvidal. He has not replied to any call outs from UFC fighters since the attack in March.

The fight also seems tailor-made for Abu Dhabi. While Belal Muhammad was born in Chicago, his parents are Palestinian and Muhammad takes his Arab cultural heritage seriously. Chimaev is Chechen but a devout Muslim and was fasting for Ramadan leading into his UFC 273 fight with Gilbert Burns.

The UFC hasn't commented on Muhammad and Chimaev matchmaking each other, but it would be an excellent addition to UFC 281 on Octotber 22 in the United Arab Emirates.

Belal Muhammad responds to Khamzat Chimaev's request not to carry the Palestinian flag

Some fans were confused when Khamzat Chimaev asked Belal Muhammad not to carry the Palestinian flag into the cage if they fought. Was Chimaev supporting Palestine or anti-Palestine? Given past statements from Chimaev, Belal Muhammad accepted it as support. He replied:

"Respect bro ..Il bring a flag for you too and we both fight FOR Palestine.. I can’t bring the flag down to battlefield anymore even if I wanted to."

As Muhammad mentioned, the request is somewhat obsolete now as the UFC recently decided to ban all flags from cageside. While Dana White refused to say exactly why they made that call, it is likely a response to recent world tensions including the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

