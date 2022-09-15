"It's a lot of hypotheticals but these are very real" - Michael Bisping maps out the path for Khamzat Chimaev to become the first-ever 3 division UFC champion

Michael Bisping believes that Khamzat Chimaev has the chance to become the first-ever triple-weight division champion in UFC history.

'The Count' released a video on his YouTube channel a few days ago discussing the possibility of 'Borz' becoming the welterweight, middleweight and light heavyweight champion of the UFC. Chimaev's recent weight miss at UFC 279 has many people requesting that 'Borz' to be moved up to middlweight by the UFC matchmakers. But Bisping believes that 'Borz' can still easily make 170 lbs.

The Englishman believes that due to Chimaev's size, he will be competitive in all three weight classes. He referenced a wrestling match 'Borz' had with Jack Hermansson at 203 lbs in 2018, indicating that he can easily balloon up to the light heavyweight weightclass. In the video, Bisping says:

"It's a lot of hypotheticals, but these are very real hypotheticals. The way that he's taking everybody out, the ease in which he is predominantly doing so, no one's ever done that to Kevin Holland. Kevin Holland's been in there with some of the best middleweights on the planet."

Watch the interview below from 8:50:

Bisping believes that Khamzat Chimaev has the ability to challenge fighters in all three weight classes. He also feels that if Israel Adesanya loses his upcoming fight against Alex Pereira, 'Borz' will have an even easier road to the middleweight belt.

Chimaev has been making history in the UFC since his arrival on Fight Island, and he could very well become the first fighter to become a triple champion.

Khamzat Chimaev goes after Khabib Nurmagomedov following comments made by 'The Eagle'

Khamzat Chimaev missed weight by 7.5 lbs at UFC 279 and subsequently got involved in various scuffles throughout the week. His antics were brought up in a press conference that Khabib Nurmagomedov had appeared in and 'The Eagle' was asked for his comments on these antics.

Nurmagomedov said that Chimaev needed better people around him to maintain his focus.

These comments obviously ruffled Chimaev's feathers as he took to Instagram to throw shade Nurmagomedov's way. He posted a comment on MMA social media celebrity Mini Khabib's post, who uploaded a photo with Chimaev with a caption claiming to have seen 'Borz' at a restaurant the day before the weigh-ins, eating for hours.

"I ate too much tiramisu, that's why my fight with Tony Ferguson been cancelled five times."

See the comment below:

The comment has since been deleted by Khamzat Chimaev, but it will be interesting to see if anyone in Nurmagomedov's camp is aware of the taunt. We could be headed for a Dagestani vs. Chechen conflict very soon.

