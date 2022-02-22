"Khamzat's this absolute monster" - Brendan Schaub praises Darren Till for flying to Sweden to train with Khamzat Chimaev

Darren Till's determination to improve himself as a fighter has impressed Brendan Schaub. After surging welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev offered to train with the Englishman, Till took the initiative to fly all the way to the Allstars Gym in Stockholm, Sweden to train with 'Borz'.

Schaub hailed Till for showing dedication towards his craft by bearing expenses to move to Sweden and beginning to train with 'an absolute monster' like Chimaev. He explained that since Till's grappling is weak, it's good he wants to improve it by training with a wrestling expert like Chimaev.

In a recently shared video on his YouTube channel, Schaub said:

"You gotta take your hat off to Darren Till because he was like 'all right Khamzat's this absolute monster when it comes to grappling', that's something that clearly isn't Till's cup of tea so for him to get out of his comfort zone. Flying all the way down there can't be cheap... I root for Till [and] I really hope he can live up to the potential."

Brendan Schaub feels Darren Till could become the next face of British fighting after Michael Bisping

Schaub also said that there hasn't been a popular British champion since Michael Bisping and hopes Till can achieve the same feat down the line. 'Big Brown' said the Englishman seems to be going through a rough patch with back-to-back losses and a torn ACL.

"We haven't had a face of England or European fighting since Michael Bisping and Darren Till has that, he has the gift of the gab, he has the skills, it's just he's fallen on hard times I really hope he figures it out man," Schaub said.

Till hopes to return to the octagon later this year after fully recovering from the knee injury he suffered against Derek Brunson last year. Brunson submitted Till in the third round of their main event clash at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till back in September 2021.

