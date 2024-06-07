“Kickboxing is my sport” - Denis Puric believes he has the advantage over Rodtang because of the rule set

39-year-old combat sports veteran 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric says flyweight Muay Thai king 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon may be one of the most feared fighters in the world today.

But according to him, Rodtang is coming into his sport and stepping inside his territory, where he has the distinct advantage.

Puric is set to lock horns with 'The Iron Man' in the co-main event at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. The show airs this Friday night, June 7th, in U.S. primetime.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Puric says he has the upper hand over Rodtang under kickboxing rules. And he fully expects to score one of the most shocking upsets of the year this weekend.

'The Bosnian Menace' stated:

"I’ve been doing martial arts for close to 30 years. This whole journey has been leading to this point -- to fight the best in the world. I have the advantage because it’s kickboxing rules. Kickboxing is my sport."

Needless to say, fans are excited for when these two finally go to war on Friday night.

Denis Puric doubles back, shows love for Rodtang: "I got much respect for the king"

'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric may have spewed tons of venom Rodtang's way, but the 39-year-old veteran tells fans not to get it twisted. He respects 'The Iron Man' as a fighter, despite being confident he can finish the flyweight Muay Thai titleholder.

Puric said at the official ONE 167 press conference yesterday:

"I got much respect for the king. I’m gonna go in there, we’re gonna kickbox, right? I’m the best when I just go in there and do my thing, right? Fight my fight. But, just make sure you guys get ready for a spectacle."