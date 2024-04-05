Kickboxing star Takeru says Superbon vs Marat Grigorian will be a battle of "technique against power"

Japanese striking superstar Takeru Segawa recently gave his two cents on the interim featherweight kickboxing world title showdown between Superbon and Marat Grigorian.

With both fierce combatants owning a win over the other, this epic grudge match at ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs Grigorian II on April 5 will finally settle this heated rivalry.

Takeru, who's no stranger to the highest levels of striking, also can't wait to see how this trilogy will unfold.

In an interview with ONE Championship, 'The Natural Born Crusher' gave a short but concise assessment of the deciding factors that will determine the outcome of this high-stakes five-round slugfest.

"Either Superbon will dominate with technique, or Grigorian will land a big punch for the knockdown, I think."

Superbon, of course, is truly one of the best technicians in kickboxing today. His fluid and graceful attacks are a thing of beauty but do pose dire consequences for his opponents.

The Thai knockout artist possesses one of the deadliest kicking arsenals in the game today, as evidenced by his highlight reel head kick finishes of Giorgio Petrosyan and Tayfun Ozcan under the ONE banner.

Grigorian, though, is a legend in his own right. The Armenian's lethal punch combinations have spelled the end for some of the best strikers on the planet.

His crushing body shot KO of Sitthichai at ONE 165 last January is proof of just how phenomenal Grigorian is.

Superbon is confident he'll beat Marat Grigorian like last time

Superbon's first encounter with Marat Grigoria outside ONE didn't go as planned.

The 33-year-old Thai suffered a swift first-round KO at the hands of the Armenian.

The former featherweight kickboxing king avenged that setback at ONE X in 2022, where he outclassed his former tormentor after a dominant five-round masterclass.

With the trilogy just a few hours away, Superbon believes the results will be the same in their do-over at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. He said during the virtual ONE Friday Fights 58 press conference:

"The fight is going to be 50/50 for him. But in the last fight that I beat him, I showed a lot of my skills, and I'm confident I'll do that again on Friday."

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.