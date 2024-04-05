"We're not doing anything different" - Marat Grigorian vows to keep using his trademark forward rush in Superbon rematch

Second-ranked ONE featherweight kickboxing contender Marat Grigorian only knows one way to fight, and that's to keep charging forward with evil intent.

The 32-year-old veteran has found major success with his fearless rush in the grandest stage, drowning his opponents with sheer pressure and volume from his powerful strikes.

In just a few hours, Grigorian will once again rely on his never-back-down attitude against his longtime nemesis Superbon for the interim featherweight kickboxing gold.

The grudge match for the ages goes down at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs Grigorian II.

With the stakes at an all-time high, Grigorian promises not to stray away from his aggressive nature that made him a global fan-favorite.

The Armenian superstar said in an interview with Sportsmanor:

"We're not doing anything different. I think everyone noticed this [my aggressive style]. Everyone's asking what I'm doing different this time. It will be an exciting fight."

Moreover, it's easy for Marat Grigorian just to turn on the blinders and recklessly charge forward Superbon as soon as the bell rings. After all, the Thai warrior is basically the only one on his mind for the last couple of weeks.

The Hemmers Gym affiliate added:

"I'm just focusing on Superbon. That's the only goal I have in my head. I just need to win, that's all."

Watch Marat Grigorian's full interview:

Marat Grigorian believes it's the perfect time for him to become ONE world champion

For some reason, the ONE featherweight kickboxing crown has somehow eluded Marat Grigorian.

The three-time GLORY lightweight champion fell short in his first two bids for ONE gold, against Superbon and the current titleholder Chingiz Allazov.

Now, the determined Grigorian won't stop at nothing to achieve his ultimate desire. He told ONE:

"My goal is to be the World Champion of ONE Championship. That's the only goal in my mind. So it means everything to me. I will do my best to get there."

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com

