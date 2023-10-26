"Kicks his a**" - Mark Cuban shares his prediction for potential Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk fight

Mark Cuban recently weighed in and shared his prediction for the potential bout between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk.

During his appearance on episode #396 of IMPAULSIVE, the Dallas Mavericks owner was asked for his thoughts on the ongoing debate on who would win a fight between the billionaires. He mentioned that it would be hard to bet against the Facebook founder if they fought because of his training and skill set.

He said:

"'Zuck' kicks his a**, you know that. If you have the skills within whatever...what's he do Jiu Jitsu?...But if you know the actual sport and you've been trained in the sport, you're gonna take on somebody who's not been trained no matter what the size difference is." [24:04 - 24:27]

Mark Cuban believes that Mark Zuckerberg has a clear advantage due to the training that he has been doing for a number of years. He doesn't believe Elon Musk winning is realistic because he doesn't train to the extent that the Facebook founder does.

It remains to be seen whether a bout between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk will come to fruition as it continues to be a hot topic for debate.

Check out the full episode:

PFL fighter Khai Wu describes what Mark Zuckerberg is like in training

PFL fighter Khai Wu described what Mark Zuckerberg is like in training as he has witnessed first-hand how much the billionaire has developed so far.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, 'The Shadow' opened up about training the Facebook founder and how he approaches each training session. He mentioned that the billionaire is always eager to learn and trains like the rest of the team, saying:

"He trains just like any one of us. Very similar, student of the game, he does the drills that we give him and then he kind of becomes the partner too...He's really a student puts on a Gi - he was a white belt - he put on the white belt, tied it just like the rest of us and it was a class session with him." [14:57 - 15:23]