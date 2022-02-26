"Kill everyone until then for me" - Watch what Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker said to each other following UFC 271 fight

Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya have shared the octagon twice and have tremendous respect for each other as fighters despite their rivalry. While Whittaker would love to get yet another shot at redemption against Adesanya, he regards the middleweight champion highly for his abilities.

Latest footage released by the UFC following their rematch at the recently concluded UFC 271 pay-per-view shows Adesanya and Whittaker engaging in a very interesting conversation after their fight.

Despite beating 'The Reaper' twice, Adesanya believes he'll once again share the cage with the Australian fighter down the line:

"I'm sure I'll see you again. I'm sure it's not over."

Whittaker, who seemed to agree with the Nigerian-born New Zealander, believes that both have plenty of time remaining in their careers to face each other again.

Interestingly, Robert Whittaker is seen telling Israel Adesanya to 'kill everyone else' in the middleweight division until they meet for a third time:

"We got plenty of time. Kill everyone until then for me, yeah?"

Quite expectedly, Adesanya replies in the affirmative. 'The Last Stylebender' has had an untroubled time in his reign as a middleweight king so far. He may hold on to the belt for a long time, considering there's no imminent threat in the division and he's bound to improve his already substantial skillset.

Check out the conversation in the video below:

Robert Whittaker feels he and Israel Adesanya are the best middleweight division has to offer, foresees trilogy fight

Despite losing the rematch with Adesanya at UFC 271 via a unanimous decision, Whittaker believes he'll fight 'The Last Stylebender' again. 'The Reaper' is confident that he'll put away everyone else he fights in the division and make his way back to another title shot.

Robert Whittaker also thinks Adesanya isn't likely to lose the title anytime soon and doesn't see anyone else but himself beating the champ. According to Whittaker, he and Adesanya are by far the two best fighters in the 185 lb weight class.

In an interview with ESPN, the Australian said that he'll keep racking up wins till he gets another crack at the champion:

"I'll just beat everyone they put in front of me, it's real real simple. Just every opponent they put in front of me I'm going to put away, and eventually it will just be us two again."

