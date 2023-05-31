Teofimo Lopez is seemingly hoping to do some major damage to Josh Taylor.

'The Takeover' has been out of action since a victory over Sandor Martin last December. That win was important for the former champion, as it was his second since leaving the lightweight division. That August, he scored a knockout win over Pedro Campa in his debut at light welterweight.

The former champion famously left the lightweight division following an upset loss to George Kambosos Jr. in 2021. Lopez gets another shot at glory, and gold, early next month against Josh Taylor. For his part, 'The Tartan Tornado' has been out of action since a controversial decision win over Jack Catterall last year.

The two will battle for the WBO and The Ring light-welterweight titles next week. Ahead of his return, Teofimo Lopez discussed the fight in an interview with Punsh Drunk Boxing. There, the former champion made some less-than-positive comments.

Specifically, the former lightweight stated that he planned to kill Josh Taylor in the ring next month. In the interview, Lopez stated:

“This is a kill or be killed sport. I wanna kill Josh Taylor… When I fought Vasyl Lomachenko, I took his heart. Taylor's got no heart, so what can I really take from this man? His life. How do I scare people more than ever? Take a man's life.”

See his comments in the video below:

Teofimo Lopez vs. Josh Taylor: Betting Odds

Teofimo Lopez vs. Josh Taylor promises a close fight and the betting odds prove that.

The fight next month is a bit of a weird one. Not because either man has a major losing streak heading into the contest, but they both badly need a win. Well, to remain relevant as a contender, anyway.

'The Takeover' is coming off back-to-back lackluster wins since losing his lightweight titles to George Kambosos Jr. in late 2021. Meanwhile, 'The Tartan Tornado' is coming off a highly controversial decision win over Jack Catterall last year. That decision is considered one of the worst in years.

Furthermore, Josh Taylor seemingly found a way out of their scheduled rematch earlier this year so that he could face Teofimo Lopez. Nonetheless, the fight promises to be a close, exciting affair, reflected by the odds.

For his part, the champion is a slight betting favorite according to MGM. Taylor currently sits as a -160 favorite, while Lopez is a +138 slight underdog.

Poll : 0 votes