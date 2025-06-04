"Kills them all in Round 1" - Fans debate fantasy one night tournament ft. Islam Makhachev, Khamzat Chimaev, and two UFC legends

Fans recently weighed in on a fantasy one night tournament featuring Islam Makhachev, Khamzat Chimaev, and two other UFC legends.
Popular X account MMA UNCENSORED recently posted a photo along with a question to their followers on what would happen in a hypothetical one-night tournament featuring Makhachev, Chimaev, and UFC Hall of Famers Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre.
The former lightweight champion and 'Borz' are currently two of the top fighters in the world, while Nurmagomedov and St-Pierre are regarded as two of the greatest fighters of all time.
It was a somewhat mixed reaction from fans as some believed Chimaev would have the advantage because he is larger than the other three competitors.
However, others chimed in and favored St-Pierre after taking into account his cardio, skill set and the one-night only aspect of the tournament. They wrote:
"Khamzat kills them all in Round 1"
"I lean Khamzat based on size, but I feel like it's possible that a fully trained middleweight GSP could potentially neutralize him. Khabib and Islam are out on size alone."
"GSP. He is the most well-rounded and wrestles good enough to force a stand up fight."
Khamzat Chimaev once shared his thoughts on Islam Makhachev potentially moving up to middleweight
In February this year, Khamzat Chimaev opened up on Islam Makhachev potentially moving up to middleweight to challenge reigning champion Dricus du Plessis.
At the time, Makhachev's friend Belal Muhammad was the reigning welterweight champion and the two had a pact that they wouldn't fight each other.
Red Corner MMA posted a clip to their X account, which shows Chimaev mentioning that he doesn't believe Makhachev would fare too well at 185 pounds and that moving to 170 pounds would be a much wiser decision. He said:
"If he wants to move up [and challenge du Plessis], let him do it. If it's du Plessis or not, Islam can fight anyone. It's just about his capabilities... I don't think [the UFC] will let him jump two weight divisions. He'd better fight at 170 [pounds]. This is my opinion. As for 185 [pounds], I'm the king here for now."
