"Kind of mindblowing" - Max Holloway surprised that Islam Makhachev will face Charles Oliveira or Arman Tsarukyan next over Justin Gaethje

Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje are set for an epic clash at UFC 300 for the BMF title.

After calling out Gaethje toward the end of 2023 for a potential clash, 'Blessed' has been granted his wish. But the former featherweight champion recently shared his surprise at 'The Highlight' not being awarded a title shot instead.

It is understood that the winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan, also set for UFC 300, could face Islam Makhachev for the title next. But with the Dagestani already holding wins over both men, a fresh challenge in the shape of Gaethje could be more welcome in the eyes of some fans.

'The Highlight' defeated Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 to win the BMF title, and he will now defend his belt before hopefully challenging for the undisputed 155-pound title.

Holloway was interviewed by MMA Fighting ahead of his lightweight return, and the Hawaiian said this about the division's title picture:

"I was just as surprised too, 'cause I thought they would have gone with the title fight [between Gaethje and Makhachev] but they didn't. They made Charles' fight the No.1 contender [fight] which is kind of mindblowing at the end of the day. But we see what happens. We're here, I'm happy and I get to fight a true BMF."

Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway broken down by former UFC champion

The BMF title will be on the line at the much anticipated UFC 300 card, with holder Justin Gaethje preparing to defend the belt for the first time against one of the best featherweights of all time, Max Holloway.

'Blessed' will be returning to lightweight for the first time since his defeat to Dustin Poirier for the interim title at UFC 236. He is confident that he will be better suited to the division physically this time round.

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping recently broke down the matchup during a YouTube video. 'The Count' believes that Gaethje will hold a power advantage, but the speed of 'Blessed' may be an effective equalizer.

He said this:

"On paper, it's all leaning towards Justin Gaethje. But you can never count out Max Holloway... [Holloway] is not really a one hitter quitter. He's not knocking people out like Gaethje did against Dustin Poirier."

Bisping continued:

"I'll say it like this, [Holloway] doesn't have the raw power that Justin Gaethje does. But he does probably have better speed, probably has better technique... All credit to that man for stepping up and taking on this challenge."

