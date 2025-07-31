  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Kirill Grishenko expects grappling battle with tough Ben Tynan at ONE Fight Night 34: "We're prepared for that"

Kirill Grishenko expects grappling battle with tough Ben Tynan at ONE Fight Night 34: "We're prepared for that"

By James De Rozario
Published Jul 31, 2025 11:54 GMT
(From left) Kirill Grishenko and Ben Tynan. [Images courtesy from ONE Championship]
(From left) Kirill Grishenko and Ben Tynan. [Images courtesy from ONE Championship]

Kirill Grishenko is anticipating a ground-heavy encounter when he faces undefeated Canadian prospect Ben 'Vanilla Thunder' Tynan at ONE Fight Night 34 this Friday, August 1.

Ad

The 34-year-old Belarusian standout has prepared extensively for Tynan's wrestling-based approach inside Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium, and he believes he's prep work to tackle Tynan's biggest strength should show come fight night.

"We know he'll be trying to take the fight to the ground constantly with his shots – we're prepared for that. I've been training with guys who are stylistically similar to Ben, plus we've developed our own strategies," Kirill Grishenko told ONE Championship in the lead-up to their heavyweight MMA slugfest.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The former interim title challenger brings a well-rounded skill set to this scheduled three-round fixture, having shown solid takedown defense and ground game throughout his ONE Championship tenure.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Grishenko's power striking remains his most dangerous weapon, as evidenced by his second-round TKO victory over current heavyweight king 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane back in April 2021.

Ad

What's at stake for Kirill Grishenko at ONE Fight Night 34

Since rebuilding his momentum with victories over Kang Ji Won and Mauro Cerilli after falling in back-to-back fixtures against Anatoly Malykhin and Marcus Almeida, the Belarusian veteran is determined to prove he represents "the future of this division" with another statement performance.

His hunger for championship gold continues to drive him as he seeks to position himself for another shot at the heavyweight crown, currently in possession of the very man he beat in his debut — Senegal's 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane.

Ad

Victory over the highly regarded Tynan would significantly boost his world title credentials and potentially earn him another opportunity to challenge for the 26 pounds of gold.

Find out if Kirill Grishenko can take a step closer to his championship dreams when ONE Fight Night 34 airs live in U.S. primetime for free to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada this Friday, August 1.

About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications