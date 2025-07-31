Kirill Grishenko expects grappling battle with tough Ben Tynan at ONE Fight Night 34: "We're prepared for that"

Kirill Grishenko is anticipating a ground-heavy encounter when he faces undefeated Canadian prospect Ben 'Vanilla Thunder' Tynan at ONE Fight Night 34 this Friday, August 1.The 34-year-old Belarusian standout has prepared extensively for Tynan's wrestling-based approach inside Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium, and he believes he's prep work to tackle Tynan's biggest strength should show come fight night.&quot;We know he'll be trying to take the fight to the ground constantly with his shots – we're prepared for that. I've been training with guys who are stylistically similar to Ben, plus we've developed our own strategies,&quot; Kirill Grishenko told ONE Championship in the lead-up to their heavyweight MMA slugfest.The former interim title challenger brings a well-rounded skill set to this scheduled three-round fixture, having shown solid takedown defense and ground game throughout his ONE Championship tenure.Grishenko's power striking remains his most dangerous weapon, as evidenced by his second-round TKO victory over current heavyweight king 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane back in April 2021. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhat's at stake for Kirill Grishenko at ONE Fight Night 34Since rebuilding his momentum with victories over Kang Ji Won and Mauro Cerilli after falling in back-to-back fixtures against Anatoly Malykhin and Marcus Almeida, the Belarusian veteran is determined to prove he represents &quot;the future of this division&quot; with another statement performance.His hunger for championship gold continues to drive him as he seeks to position himself for another shot at the heavyweight crown, currently in possession of the very man he beat in his debut — Senegal's 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane.Victory over the highly regarded Tynan would significantly boost his world title credentials and potentially earn him another opportunity to challenge for the 26 pounds of gold.Find out if Kirill Grishenko can take a step closer to his championship dreams when ONE Fight Night 34 airs live in U.S. primetime for free to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada this Friday, August 1. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post