Kirill Grishenko wants to beat Ben Tynan to re-enter title conversation: “It’s a great opportunity”

Kirill Grishenko views his upcoming clash with undefeated Canadian MMA standout Ben Tynan as the perfect platform to reassert himself as a legitimate contender in ONE Championship's heavyweight MMA division.The 34-year-old Belarusian standout will face 'Vanilla Thunder' at ONE Fight Night 34 inside Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium this Friday, Aug. 1, where victory could significantly boost his world title credentials.&quot;He's a media-friendly guy and a high-level athlete, so again, it's a great opportunity for my growth. But the future of this division? That's me,&quot; Kirill Grishenko told ONE Championship with confidence in his voice.His respectful acknowledgment of Tynan's profile and abilities demonstrates his understanding of what defeating such a highly regarded prospect would mean for his championship aspirations.Given that Grishenko views the encounter as more than just another fight and a chance to prove he belongs among the division's elite, fight fans can expect the M2G and MGC affiliate to fire on all cylinders in Bangkok, Thailand.Kirill Grishenko will look to continue fine form at ONE Fight Night 34The former interim title challenger's self-belief stems from his early ONE Championship success, including his notable second-round TKO victory over now-reigning heavyweight MMA kingpin 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane.Despite falling short in his interim world title bid against Anatoly Malykhin, Grishenko has rebuilt his momentum with victories over quality opponents like Kang Ji Won and Mauro Cerilli.A solid performance against the undefeated Tynan could massively strengthen his case for another shot at heavyweight gold in the talent-rich division.Find out if he can take a step closer to his dream by tuning in to ONE Fight Night 34, available live in U.S. primetime for free to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada this Friday, Aug. 1.Kirill Grishenko and Ben Tynan's clash is one of two heavyweight MMA tilts set for the promotion's latest outing inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.Also on the card, 'Mighty Warrior' Kang Ji Won trades leather with Ryugo Takeuchi, a fight that pits two knockout machines against one another.