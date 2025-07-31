Kirill Grishenko ready for psych war with Ben Tynan at ONE Fight Night 34: “His mind games don’t bother me”

Former ONE interim heavyweight MMA world title challenger Kirill Grishenko has taken note of Ben Tynan's flamboyance and penchant for dissing his opponents.However, the Belarusian giant refuses to engage with the Canadian bruiser's mind games, ahead of their pivotal three-round clash at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video.In his pre-event interview with ONE Championship, Grishenko fired a stern warning to the brash 'Vanilla Thunder'.According to the 34-year-old veteran, he'll make Tynan pay when it's time to settle business this Friday, Aug. 1, inside the 'The Mecca of Muay Thai' Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.&quot;His mind games don’t bother me at all. If anything, they give me more motivation to win. It doesn’t matter what he says or does, we won’t be talking inside the [ring].&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTynan has become an immediate fan favorite in the home of martial arts, displaying overwhelming grappling pressure along with a larger-than-life persona.Kirill Grishenko, on the other hand, is not big on theatrics and is the type to let his fists do the talking instead.Apart from a clash in personalities, it would also be interesting to see Grishenko's decorated Greco-Roman wrestling background against Tynan's NCAA Division 1 freestyle wrestling pedigree.Needless to say, fireworks will definitely set off when these two behemoths collide at ONE Fight Night 34. The full event will air live in U.S. Primetime, free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.Kirill Grishenko vows not to take Ben Tynan lightlyBeing the wily veteran that he is, Kirill Grishenko understands the threat that Ben Tynan brings underneath all his provocative antics.The Minsk, Belarus-native made it clear he won't underestimate his undefeated opponent's strengths, knowing it could very well lead to his downfall.&quot;Is Ben on the level of Anatoly and ‘Reug Reug'? Absolutely. I never underestimate my opponents. I always prepare for the toughest possible scenario – only then can you be ready for anything,&quot; he told ONE. Check back with Sportskeeda for the latest on ONE Fight Night 34. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post