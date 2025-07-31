Kirill Grishenko says he has the upper hand in the standup against Ben Tynan: “Striking is not an issue”

Belarusian brawler Kirill Grishenko knows constant evolution is the key to becoming a complete martial artist.Despite already owning one of the most credentialed Greco-Roman wrestling resumes in the promotion's heavyweight MMA division, the 34-year-old understood that he had to continue honing new weapons to keep up with the elite.Grishenko did just that by honing his stand-up skills and even competed in amateur boxing bouts to test out his new skills.The results were impressively evident in his back-to-back victories in ONE Championship.After shutting down South Korean brick wall Kang Ji Won, Grishenko battered Mauro 'The Hammer' Cerilli's legs into oblivion for a TKO victory at ONE 171 last February. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe M2G affiliate is eager to do the same to undefeated Canadian powerhouse Ben Tynan when their paths collide at ONE Fight Night 35: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video this Friday, live in U.S. primetime.Kirill Grishenko said in his pre-event interview with ONE ahead of his return to 'The Mecca of Muay Thai' Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.&quot;I think people have already seen that I can box and kick. Striking is not an issue. When you live this life, give everything to training, and fully commit, there’s no reason to doubt yourself.&quot;ONE Fight Night 34 is free for those with an active Prime Video subscription in the United States and CanadaKirill Grishenko unfazed by Ben Tynan's mental warfareKirill Grishenko is quite aware of Ben Tynan's mic skills and penchant for saying unsavory things about his opponents.However, the former ONE interim heavyweight MMA world title challenger has brushed off 'Vanilla Thunder's' mind games and treats it as white noise. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Belarusian bruiser told ONE:&quot;His mind games don’t bother me at all. If anything, they give me more motivation to win. It doesn’t matter what he says or does, we won’t be talking inside the [ring].&quot;Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates on ONE Fight Night 34.