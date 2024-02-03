"Knocked his two front teeth out" - AJ McKee recalls a fighter once getting UFC legend Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson "angry" in training

AJ McKee recently recalled quite a memorable experience as he witnessed Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson involved in a heated sparring session that became more intense after the UFC legend got angry.

'The Mercenary' and his father, Antonio McKee, have a well-documented close relationship with 'Rampage', so the former Bellator featherweight champion has been around him since he was a child. While speaking to The Game Plan, the 28-year-old recalled witnessing the former UFC light heavyweight champion become increasingly upset and took action after a sparring partner, known for being a wrestler, had riled him up. He said:

"I remember who he was training [with] but I'm just not gonna say the name. They were going at it...And 'Rampage' just got angry and said, 'Don't make me mad!' And you know what happens when 'Rampage' gets mad...He slammed the dude, knocked his two front teeth out. And dude, his energy, his ferociousness when he gets angry, it's something different to be able to harness that power and be able to access it at will." [15:04 - 15:43]

Based on McKee's recount of what transpired, it's safe to say that angering Jackson wasn't a very wise move.

AJ McKee weighs in on Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's upcoming boxing debut

AJ McKee weighed in on Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's upcoming boxing debut against Shannon Briggs on June 1 and noted that he will continue to root for the UFC legend.

During the aforementioned interview, the former Bellator featherweight champion mentioned that Briggs being the more experienced boxer won't sway his opinion as he is confident in Jackson's abilities. He said:

"You know I gotta ride with my unc on that [fight]...He was the one that introduced me to Monster [Energy] and got me fixated on wanting to be a Monster athlete...'Rampage' all the way, dude. I wouldn't care if he had an arm cut off, I'm still rooting for ['Rampage']." [14:19 - 14:47]

