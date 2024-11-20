"KO this man for me" - Ian Machado Garry and wife Layla Anna-Lee express whose side they are on for Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley 

Ian Machado Garry and his wife Layla Anna-Lee are united in their hatred for Colby Covington, who faces Joaquin Buckley in the main event of UFC on ESPN 63.

With the matchup set to follow UFC 310, which Garry will co-headline against Shavkat Rakhmonov, he took to Instagram to share his disdain for 'Chaos'.

Not only did Garry accuse him of avoiding him when they seemed to be on a collision course, but he also threw his support behind Buckley. As a matter of fact, he doesn't just want 'New Mansa' to win, he is hoping for a knockout, which is a rarity in Covington losses:

"Proof Colby has been ducking me - @newmansa94 KO this man for me"

Check out Ian Machado Garry lambasting Colby Covington:

Garry's wishes were parroted by Anna-Lee, who has also been the target of Covington's vitriolic trash talk. She is also hoping for a win from Buckley, though she did not specify whether it must be via knockout.

Her feelings were shared in the comment section of Garry's Instagram post:

"Backing @newmansa94"

A screenshot of Layla Anna-Lee's comment

Unfortunately, Covington isn't the only UFC fighter to have taken aim at 'The Future' and his marriage to Anna-Lee. Former middleweight champion Sean Strickland also launched countless insults the couple's way.

The negative rhetoric surrounding their marriage only intensified following Garry's last-minute withdrawal from UFC 296, where he was originally scheduled to take on Vicente Luque. Moreover, he would have certainly clashed with 'Chaos' at the pre-fight press conference, but it never came to fruition.

Ian Machado Garry was previously linked to a fight with Colby Covington

Ian Machado Garry and Colby Covington have been feuding for over a year. Unfortunately, they've never settled their issues with one another inside the octagon.

Covington claimed that he would accept a bout with Garry if the Irishman gave in to certain concessions.

Expand Tweet

Naturally, Garry refused the demands, which were designed to humiliate him.

Thereafter, talk of a bout between them died down and Covington faded into the background, having not fought since late 2024 when he lost to Leon Edwards in a welterweight title fight.

