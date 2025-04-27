Kongthoranee says two-sport king Prajanchai has been helping him up his pace: “We all know that he’s really fast”

Kongthoranee has been getting some help from two-sport king Prajanchai. This Friday night, May 2, Kongthoranee will look to extend his unbeaten streak to four when he runs back his February clash with Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 31 inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Ad

Ad

Trending

The first time around, Kongthoranee came out on top, though the victory wasn't as decisive as he'd hoped. The three-time Rajadamnern Stadium champion narrowly escaped with a split decision win over Nong-O, though the result was met with some skepticism from fight fans.

Hoping to deliver a much more definitive performance, Kongthoranee has been working alongside Prajanchai to try and pick up his pace inside the ring.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

While detailing his training with Prajanchai, Kongthoranee told Sportskeeda MMA:

Ad

"So we all know that he's really fast, so he's been trying to make me faster, basically."

Kongthoranee goes into the contest riding a three-fight win streak and having won 10 of his last 11. On the flip side, Nong-O will look to snap a two-fight losing skid, including his controversial loss to Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 28.

While owning a win over Nong-O is a huge feather in Kongthoranee's cap, the 28-year-old Thai knows that two-in-a-row against the former eight-time ONE world champion would be a huge addition to his resume.

Ad

Especially if he can knock out the Thai legend. Kongthoranee said:

"Well, you know, since you have already mentioned the knockout, I guess I have to go for a knockout. Because I don't want the scores. I want the clear cut."

Will Kongthoranee make it four straight wins inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, or will Nong-O snap the young gun's streak and even their series?

Ad

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Craig Pekios Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.



Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.