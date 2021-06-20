'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung has bounced back from his loss to Brian Ortega in emphatic fashion with a much-needed win against Dan Ige at UFC Vegas 29. Jung won the fight via unanimous decision after outworking Ige over five rounds in the fight.

'The Korean Zombie' is usually known for his striking prowess but has shown impressive grappling skills in the past and showcased the same in his fight against Ige. ESPN MMA stats analyst Richard Mann shared some incredible information concerning Chan Sung Jung after the fight. 'The Korean Zombie' hadn't landed a takedown in the UFC in 9 years until he took Dan Ige down at UFC Vegas 29.

In the recently concluded fight, Chan Sung Jung managed to convert three out of five takedown attempts and held control positions for 41% of the entire fight. This proves 'The Korean Zombie' has really worked hard in training camp to improve his all-round game and reaped the fruits of his labor at UFC Vegas 29.

Prior to tonight, The Korean Zombie had not landed a takedown in the #UFC since 2012. Against Dan Ige, he landed 3 of his 5 takedown attempts and held control positions for 41% of the fight time #UFCVegas29 pic.twitter.com/oBqOGREJtU — Richard Mann (@RichardAMann) June 20, 2021

Also read: UFC Vegas 29 bonuses: Which fighters won $50,000?

'The Korean Zombie' re-establishes himself as a top contender in the UFC featherweight division

'Zombie' badly needed a win against Ige. Coming off a disappointing loss against Ortega, another loss at the hands of Ige could have spelled doom for the South Korean fighter. Jung himself had previously stated that he would likely retire if he lost to Ige.

But that wasn't to be. 'The Korean Zombie' is back and looks as dangerous as ever. He showed great striking and much improved grappling skills in the fight. His efforts tonight also earned Jung a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu following the fight. Jung is currently 17-6 in MMA and has three wins in his last four fights.

Also read: UFC Vegas 29: Korean Zombie vs Dan Ige full card results and video highlights

The Korean Zombie's shoulder "popped in and out" during a takedown in the second round at #UFCVegas29



It's the same shoulder that was injured against Jose Aldo. pic.twitter.com/sOYPyKaqIo — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 20, 2021

Also Read: Derek Brunson claims Dan Ige is the "classiest MF" in the UFC after the most gracious post-loss speech

We have a very happening MMA page on Facebook. Click here to join!

Edited by Avinash Tewari