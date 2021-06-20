Derek Brunson calls Dan Ige the "classiest MF" in the UFC after the most gracious post-loss speech

UFC middleweight Derek Brunson has a nickname in mind for '50K' Dan Ige, who dropped a decision to 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung at UFC Vegas 29.

In the post-fight interview, Dan Ige was ever so graceful in defeat, paying due respect to Chan Sung Jung and thanking his family for supporting him.

Derek Brunson took to Twitter to claim that Dan Ige had to be "in the runnings for the classiest motherf*****" in the UFC following the speech.

Dan Ige has to be in the runnings for CMF (Classiest … you know the rest) 😂 #UFCVegas29 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 20, 2021

Dan Ige: "I can still be a champion"

Speaking to Michael Bisping after the fight, Dan Ige stated that he had no excuses for tonight's defeat. But he firmly believes he has what it takes to be a champion, and with a little bit of work, he can get there soon. Ige reiterated that he wants to fight "the best in the world" on his way up the rankings.

"I fought my best. I came in and gave my absolute best. I have no excuses. 'The Zombie' is an absolute legend. I have been watching this guy since I graduated from high school. I was watching him from WEC days to here now in the UFC and he is still one of the best in the world. That's what I want man, I want to test myself against the absolute best in the world. I truly believe I can still be a champion. I just have little small things to work on. I'll be back better," Dan Ige said.

Dan Ige came into the fight with a brilliant 22-second knockout win over Gavin Tucker in March 2021, which helped him bounce back from the decision loss to Calvin Kattar.

'The Korean Zombie', on the other hand, recovered excellently from his defeat in the hands of Brian Ortega last year. In the post-fight interview, he claimed that he was now the number three-ranked featherweight, which puts him even closer to a shot at the title.

Ariel Helwani suggested a matchup for TKZ with Max Holloway, who is currently the top contender in the featherweight division.

Yair Rodriguez x Giga Chikadze (keep it on July 17).



Chan Sung Jung x Max Holloway



Who says no? — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 20, 2021

The 145 lbs. champion Alexander Volkanovski is currently coaching at TUF 29 opposite Brian Ortega, who is set to challenge for the belt next.

Also Read: UFC Vegas 29: Korean Zombie vs Dan Ige full card results and video highlights

We have a very happening MMA page on Facebook. Click here to join!

Edited by Avinash Tewari