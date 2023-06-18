KSI throws 'Messi' shade at YouTuber IShowSpeed's long-awaited meeting with idol Cristiano Ronaldo

KSI has seemingly taken a jibe at fellow YouTube star and gamer IShowSpeed after the latter's long-awaited meeting with football legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

For years, IShowSpeed had been lobbying for a meeting with his idol Ronaldo.

The 18-year-old IShowSpeed, real name Darren Watkins Jr., was finally able to meet Ronaldo at the Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina match for Euro 2024 qualifier in Lisbon, Portugal. It was made possible by Ronaldo's Portugal teammate Rafael Leao.

IShowSpeed was noticeably elated to finally meet the Portuguese football great. He got to meet and speak with Ronaldo's family members as well.

IShowSpeed took to his official Twitter account to post a photograph of himself with Ronaldo. The Ohio native attached the following statement to his tweet, addressing their meeting:

"i met him ronaldo"

Throwing shade at IShowSpeed and Cristiano Ronaldo, KSI replied to the aforementioned tweet by suggesting that Ronaldo's lifetime rival Lionel Messi is better. Praising the Argentine football icon Messi, KSI tweeted:

"Messi better"

The 29-year-old UK native has been one of the most popular YouTubers in the world for the past several years, whereas IShowSpeed rose to prominence in the 2021-22 timeframe.

Their relationship initially seemed to be cordial, as the former appeared on IShowSpeed's gaming livestream and they often joked with one another. However, both social media influencers gradually began exchanging insults via social media.

Cristiano Ronaldo and IShowSpeed's meeting comes amid the gamer's intensifying feud with KSI

During the men's football FIFA World Cup tournament in November and December of 2022, IShowSpeed garnered widespread support in the YouTube community in his quest to meet Cristiano Ronaldo.

IShowSpeed's apparent sincerity in the quest earned him widespread praise from fans and fellow influencers. Ronaldo and IShowSpeed's much-awaited meeting was finally arranged and took place this month.

Cristiano Ronaldo and IShowSpeed's meeting comes at a time when IShowSpeed is in the midst of a steadily intensifying rivalry with KSI. Over the past several months, the two have often mocked each other online.

Moreover, IShowSpeed has lately been campaigning for a fight against him - a boxing sparring match, to be specific. While IShowSpeed hasn't competed in the sport of boxing, the other has competed in both the professional and amateur boxing realms. The UK YouTuber, for his part, has been largely dismissive of the call-outs issued by IShowSpeed.

The consensus is that a potential fight between the two YouTubers is unlikely to materialize anytime soon. KSI has been preparing for a possible boxing match against his longtime rival, rising UK pugilist Tommy Fury - a fight that could take place later this year.

