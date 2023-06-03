The highly anticipated lightweight title bout between Marian Ziolkowski and Salahdine Parnasse at KSW Colosseum 2 was abruptly canceled due to an unforeseen incident that occurred in the locker room.
The prominent Polish mixed martial arts promotion has made its mark with a colossal event held in the vibrant city of Warsaw, Poland. This grand spectacle has drawn an astounding crowd, with reports suggesting an attendance exceeding the impressive number of 50,000 passionate fans.
In a devastating turn of events, the highly anticipated co-main event took an unexpected twist just moments before its commencement. The reigning lightweight champion Marian Ziolkowski experienced an unfortunate injury during his warm-up routine backstage, suffering a sudden and unexpected knee injury, derailing his participation in the bout.
Due to the unfortunate injury and subsequent inactivity, 'Golden Boy' made the difficult decision to relinquish his hold on the lightweight title.
The scheduled bout between Marian Ziolkowski and Salahdine Parnasse faced cancellation for the second time. Remarkably, Ziolkowski found himself in a situation where he had to withdraw from KSW 76 in November 2022 due to a knee injury.
Krzysztof Glowacki KO's Patryk Tołkaczewski at KSW Colosseum 2
In a jaw-dropping turn of events at KSW Colosseum 2, Krzysztof Glowacki delivered a stunning knockout while facing an incredibly disadvantageous position. With less than two minutes into his heavyweight clash against Patryk Tołkaczewski, Glowacki found himself trapped in one of the most unfavorable positions imaginable - his opponent in full mount, raining down ground and pound.
Despite the precarious situation, the former WBO champion showcased his resilience and unleashed a surprising display of skill. He uncorked a powerful left hook from the bottom that landed flush on Tolkaczewski's chin, rendering him unconscious in an instant.
Check out the amazing knockout here:
The former boxing champion's punch carried such force and accuracy that it defied all expectations, leaving spectators and commentators in awe.