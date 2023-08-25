"Lady in front of me turned around" - Top UFC featherweight narrates hilarious "family" incident during Paulo Costa vs Johny Hendricks  

UFC featherweight contender Sodiq Yusuff recently shared a lighthearted incident that took place during the Paulo Costa vs. Johny Hendricks fight at UFC 217. Yusuff, who attended the event, recounted the amusing story on his social media.

During the fight between Costa and Hendricks, Yusuff found himself seated behind what he thought was an ordinary spectator. He took to Twitter to share the humorous encounter, saying:

"I was in the crowd watching this fight and said 'man they trying to kill Hendricks giving him this fight.' The lady in front of me turned around... turns out I was sitting with his family and team 🤦🏿‍♂️ I spent the rest of the fight hyping every jab Johnny threw to save face."

Check out Yusuff's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

The UFC featherweight boasts a professional record of 13 wins and 2 losses. In his most recent bout at UFC Fight Night 211, he impressively secured a submission victory over Don Shainis in just 30 seconds of the first round.

Currently preparing for his upcoming main event fight against Edson Barboza at the Fight Night scheduled for October 13th, Yusuff continues to make his mark in the world of mixed martial arts.

Paulo Costa has a message for Khamzat Chimaev ahead of their clash at UFC 294

Middleweight powerhouse Paulo Costa is gearing up for an intense showdown against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294, scheduled for October 21, 2023, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Costa didn't hold back his feelings towards his opponent. The Brazilian fighter is known for his explosive fighting style and unwavering confidence, and he made it crystal clear that he has a deep-seated disdain for 'Borz,' setting the stage for an electrifying encounter that promises to light up UFC 294.

"The fight card [UFC 294] is amazing, undoubtedly the pinnacle event of the year. Dana and all the UFC managers have poured considerable effort into crafting a stellar card, bringing forth the absolute best in the sport."

Paulo Costa's fervor didn't stop there as he continued to express his feelings about Chimaev:

"Yes, I despise that individual [Khamzat]. I'm training with the sole purpose of subjecting him to suffering, not just defeating him. My goal is to do it with unparalleled style. I'm channeling all my skills, concentration, and focus into surpassing myself, both physically and mentally, while elevating my technical prowess. I understand that Abu Dhabi might be considered his territory, but that's of no concern to me. I'm heading there to conquer."

Check out Paulo Costa's interview below at [2:05 mark]: