"Last I can recall we definitely got our eyes checked” - Terence Crawford fires back at Errol Spence Jr.’s claim of having cataracts in their fight

Terence Crawford has spoken out for the first time since Errol Spence Jr.'s recent revelation that he faced 'Bud' with an impaired eye when they fought in July 2023.

According to Spence Jr., he competed against Crawford with a severe cataract that had been covering his eye. 'The Truth' took to Instagram to post a photo of his eye after having surgery to remove the cataract and wrote the following caption:

"Had to get cataract surgery... It's been past due s*** was covering my eye... Why you think I got hit with so many jabs [and] hooks? Still a great performance by [Terence Crawford]"

See the post below:

Expand Tweet

'Bud' did not appear convinced by Errol Spence Jr.'s statement, as he took to X to share his thoughts on the matter. Crawford wrote this:

"Last I can recall we definitely get our eyes checked before every fight I’m just saying. Any boxer would know that. But casual fans will say and make up anything."

See the post below:

Expand Tweet

The clash between Crawford and Spence Jr. was one of the most anticipated boxing fights of the last thirty years. Both men were vying to become the first undisputed welterweight champion of the 'four belt era', and both pugilists entered the ring undefeated.

However, 'Bud' dominated the bout in a fashion that none could have expected.

Crawford dropped 'The Truth' three separate times en route to a TKO victory in Round 9 and became the first male boxer to be crowned the undisputed champion in two weight classes.

Despite being stripped of the IBF title, Terence Crawford is fully focused on Errol Spence Jr. rematch

Terence Crawford became the undisputed welterweight champion after defeating Errol Spence Jr. in July 2023. However, in November, the IBF decided to strip 'Bud' of his newly acquired belt and awarded the title to interim champion Jaron 'Boots' Ennis.

Ennis became Crawford's mandatory challenger after 'Bud' defeated 'The Truth'. But Spence Jr.'s decision to activate the rematch clause in his contract with 'Bud' meant that Crawford could not face Ennis next due to legal obligations.

Thus, he was stripped by the IBF.

However, Terence Crawford does not appear concerned by the decision and is fully focused on his rematch with 'The Truth'. According to talkSport boxing editor Michael Benson, 'Bud' said this:

"We signed to do a rematch and that's what it is. I don't have a date, but I know that next… It shows the championship mentality that he has - he lost a gruelling fight and he feels it just wasn't his night..."

See the post below:

Expand Tweet