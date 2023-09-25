"Last time you called the cops next time to the hospital" - Comments on Khabib Nurmagomedov's father end in ominous warning for Colby Covington

Colby Covington has received a warning from Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager after he referenced the UFC Hall of Famer's deceased father.

Covington is currently preparing to face Leon Edwards for the welterweight title, after Dana White confirmed their UFC 296 clash last week. The bout marks a return to the octagon for 'Chaos', who hasn't fought since his unanimous decision victory over Jorge Masvidal in 2022 and the subsequent alleged Miami attack.

Despite having Edwards firmly in his sights, Covington has also lived upto his controversial namesake by comments he made towards Khabib Nurmagomedov's later father.

In a recent interview with James Lynch, Covington stated that the Russian outfit, including Nurmagomedov's father, were scared of facing him. He said:

"Khabib was scared of me, he didn't want to come up to welterweight because of me. Even his daddy knew it's not smart to come up to welterweight. There's no telling what will happen...He's said some thing behind the scenes, let's see if he's a man of his word. I talk the talk and I walk the walk."

Catch Colby Covington's comments here (14:30):

Following the interview, 'Chaos' recieved a message of warning from Ali Abdelaziz, the manager of both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makahachev.

According to the Dominance MMA CEO, Covington would be smart not to mention Nurmagomedov's father again. He tweeted:

"You keep talking about Islam and khabib go ahead, but you talk about father last time you called the cops next time to the hospital watch your mouth talking about people’s family."

Daniel Cormier believes Colby Covington will be a tough test for Leon Edwards

Dana White confirmed last week that Leon Edwards will make his second welterweight title defence against the returning Colby Covington. The pair will headline UFC 296 on December 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

After stunning the world to win the 170-pound strap with a vicious head kick KO, Edwards showed a massively improved performance in his immediate rematch against Kamaru Usman. 'Rocky' was largely able nullify Usman's wrestling and grappling, taking home the majority decision victory at UFC 286.

According to Daniel Cormier, however, Edwards' improved grappling and wrestling defence may not help him against Colby Covington. Speaking on his YouTube channel, 'DC' admitted that he expects 'Chaos' to test the champion like he hasn't been before:

"Leon Edwards' improvements have been so drastic that it's hard to imagine a time when he couldn't have wrestled, or where he would get taken down over and over again... It's one thing to fight a wrestler, it's another thing to fight a wrestler like Colby Covington... he is one of the hardest working guys you'll ever meet"

Catch Cormier's fight breakdown here (6:20):