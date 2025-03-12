"Last time he said Khabib was his favorite fighter" - Fans react after Donald Trump rains praises on Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has not entered the octagon in nearly four years, as his last appearance came at UFC 264 in July 2021 when he suffered a broken leg in his loss to Dustin Poirier. Despite his inactivity from mixed martial arts, 'The Notorious' remains among the biggest stars in the sport.

The former double champ was recently on hand for the inauguration of Donald Trump, who is a big UFC fan. While meeting with Micheal Martin, the Taoiseach of Ireland, in the Oval Office on Wednesday, the United States President praised McGregor, stating:

"I do happen to like your fighter. He's got the best tattoos I've ever seen. Conor's great, right? But you have a lot of great Irish fighters, actually. They're great fighters. I don't know what that is, but Ireland's always had a lot of good fighters. You know why? Because they're tough people. They're smart people and they're passionate people and they really have been over the years."

Check out Donald Trump's comments on Conor McGregor below:

Fans shared their reaction to Trump's comments. @shabybk noted that the United States President previously labeled Khabib Nurmagomedov as his favorite fighter:

"He’s capping 🧢 last time he said khabib was his favorite fighter"

@MaximusReignX claimed that his response was no surprise:

"Not shocking at all—Trump and McGregor both know how to put on a show. The tattoo compliment was a curveball, though!"

@ZzccMMA joked that Trump could not name an Irish fighter outside of McGregor:

"bro couldn't name one more Irish fighter if he was asked to"

@hahcheese suggested that Ireland does not like 'The Notorious':

"Ireland doesn’t even like Mcgregor 😂😭"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Conor McGregor shares that he wants to appear on the Joe Rogan Experience

Joe Rogan has built one of the world's most popular podcasts with the immensely popular Joe Rogan Experience. The UFC commentator has featured plenty of guests, with mixed martial arts stars often joining the show. Conor McGregor, who is easily the biggest star in the sport, recently revealed that he wants to make a guest appearance on the podcast.

The former double champ took to X on Tuesday, posting:

"What’s up @joerogan my man I messaged you! Are you looking for a guest on the podcast, I have a great one for you!"

Check out Conor McGregor's X post about the Joe Rogan Experience below:

Despite being the most recognizable name in mixed martial arts for over a decade, McGregor has never appeared on JRE. Rogan has yet to publicly respond, however, it would not be surprising to see 'The Notorious' make an appearance soon.

