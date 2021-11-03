What are the latest odds for Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2?

Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington will re-ignite their rivalry in a blockbuster welterweight title clash headlining UFC 268.

Usman is unsurprisingly pegged as an outright -330 favorite to retain the title, while Covington is a +260 underdog. This means that people betting on Usman must wager $330 to win $100 while those betting on Covington could win $260 by wagering $100.

Although Colby Covington has been in impressive form lately, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has successfully managed to run through the entire welterweight division without a single loss to his name. Kamaru Usman is currently 14-0 in the UFC and will look to extend his unbeaten streak at UFC 268.

Colby Covington isn't far behind, having won 11 out of 13 fights in the UFC. One of the two losses in Covington's career came at the hands of Usman at UFC 245. The champ dug deep to put away a resilient challenger in the fifth and final round of what was an exhilarating contest.

Even at the top of his game, Kamaru Usman continues to evolve as a fighter

In his early career, most fighters used to be wary of Kamaru Usman's wrestling-heavy approach to fights. His opponents looked to avoid getting taken down as they worked on exploiting the holes in Usman's striking game.

Since 2020, however, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has begun working with Trevor Wittman to improve his striking.

The results thus far have been brilliant; Usman violently smoked Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal at UFC 258 and UFC 261, respectively.

Usman has worked on perfecting his jab, which has contributed to his recent successes inside the octagon. He uses jabs to sting his opponents, control range and set up his deadly right hand.

Given Usman's phenomenal growth as a striker, Colby Covington must make sure he has enough moves in his arsenal to thwart the Nigerian's progress. He needs to make sure that the mistakes from the last fight at UFC 245 are not repeated.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh