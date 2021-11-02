5 reasons why Colby Covington should avoid striking with Kamaru Usman in their UFC 268 rematch

The rise of Kamaru Usman through the ranks in the UFC needs no mention. The current UFC welterweight champion has defended his belt successfully on four occasions.

According to Dana White, he is currently the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. In an interview with TSN ahead of UFC 266, White said:

“When you talk about Usman — Usman is without a doubt the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world right now.”

Watch Dana White's interview below:

With Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington set to meet in a rematch in November, fans have begun speculating who the victor will be this time. The two fighters first met at UFC 245 in 2019, with Usman winning the highly competitive barnburner.

Given Usman's phenomenal growth as a striker, Colby Covington must make sure he has enough moves in his arsenal to thwart the Nigerian's progress. He needs to make sure that the mistakes from the last fight are not repeated at UFC 268.

To claim the UFC welterweight championship title, Covington should avoid striking with Usman, especially after the Nigerian knocked Jorge Masvidal out cold.

To that end, here are five reasons why 'Chaos' should refrain from striking with Kamaru Usman in their UFC 268 rematch.

#5. Colby Covington's shorter reach will cause him problems against Kamaru Usman

One of the prime reasons behind Kamaru Usman's deadly striking abilities is his long 76-inch reach. Covington's 72-inch reach puts him at a disadvantage as closing the distance could become problematic.

Additionally, it's arguable that Colby Covington may not be highly adept at finishing a fight purely through strikes. He has four KO/TKO victories in his 16-2 record. Eight of his wins have come via judges' decisions. The remaining four have come via submission.

Kamaru Usman, on the other hand, has had success in terms of wins by KO/TKOs, especially of late. Thanks to his training with Trevor Wittman, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has developed excellent jabs and crosses.

Speed is another attribute that Usman has in spades. Although Colby Covington is known for his quick movements, he still needs to be on his toes against Usman. Getting close to an opponent with such agility to strike is going to be very difficult for Covington.

Usman boasts a 19-1-0 record. He comes into the fight with 18 straight wins, half of them coming via KO/TKO. He also holds the record for the longest active winning streak in the UFC with 14 wins.

Colby Covington would need to be at the top of his game to cause Kamaru Usman any real discomfort in the striking department.

UFC_AUSNZ @UFC_AUSNZ



📺📱 @Usman84kg runs it back with Colby Covington in just over TWO WEEKS! The pound-for-pound king is putting in the work ahead of #UFC268 📺📱 @Usman84kg runs it back with Colby Covington in just over TWO WEEKS! The pound-for-pound king is putting in the work ahead of #UFC268 👑📺📱 @Usman84kg runs it back with Colby Covington in just over TWO WEEKS! https://t.co/qIDTS6P0mQ

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Utathya Ghosh