Latest ONE Championship fight card for ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic

The ONE Championship fight card happening this Friday, April 22 continues the momentum of the promotion's historic event, ONE X.

Headlined by two all-striking title fights and an epic MMA title eliminator, expect ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic to deliver action and drama in spades. The ONE Championship fight card will have a total of 15 bouts, contested in MMA, kickboxing, Muay Thai and submission grappling.

In the headlining showdown, ONE lightweight kickboxing champion Regian 'The Immortal' Eersel will defend his belt for a fourth straight time. Not only that, 'The Immortal' will also defend his remarkable 18-fight winning streak. Against him will be German powerhouse Arian 'Game Over' Sadikovic, who is fresh from his demolition of former title challenger Mustapha Haida.

In the co-main event, a historic bout will take place between Filipina-American striker Jackie Buntan and 17-year-old Muay Thai phenom Smilla 'The Hurricane' Sundell. The two surging Muay Thai buzzsaws will lock horns for the inaugural ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title.

Elsewhere on the ONE Championship fight card will be a flyweight MMA bout between two of the top grapplers in the strawweight division. The piping-hot and outspoken Jarred 'The Monkey God' Brooks will face undefeated dynamo Bokang 'Little Giant' Masunyane. This explosive contest will determine the next man to challenge for the belt.

For the full ONE Championship fight card for ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic, check out the details below:

Full ONE Championship fight card for ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic

Main Card:

(c) Regian Eersel vs. Arian Sadikovic (ONE lightweight kickboxing world title)

Smilla Sundell vs. Jackie Buntan (inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title)

Bokang Masunyane vs. Jarred Brooks (mixed martial arts – strawweight)

Liam Harrison vs. Muangthai PK.Saenchai (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Chen Rui vs. Song Min Jong (mixed martial arts – bantamweight)

Namiki Kawahara vs. Danial Williams (mixed martial arts – strawweight)

Lead card:

Yosuke Saruta vs. Gustavo Balart (mixed martial arts – strawweight)

Andrei Stoica vs. Giannis Stofordis (kickboxing – light heavyweight)

Anissa Meksen vs. Marie Ruumet (Muay Thai – atomweight)

Windson Ramos vs. Woo Sung Hoon (mixed martial arts – flyweight)

Ayaka Miura vs. Dayane Souza (mixed martial arts – strawweight)

Abraao Amorim vs. Dae Sung Park (mixed martial arts – lightweight)

Agilan Thani vs. Jin Tae Ho (mixed martial arts – welterweight)

Masakazu Imanari vs. Mikey Musumeci (submission grappling – catchweight of 64.8kg)

Keanu Subba vs. James Yang (mixed martial arts – featherweight)

Edited by Harvey Leonard